A pregnant woman in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district gave birth to her baby on the roadside after she was compelled to walk nearly three kilometres to reach the nearest motorable road. The incident near Karnaprayag has drawn attention to the difficulties faced by residents of remote mountain villages, where a lack of road connectivity can make even an emergency journey to a hospital challenging.

The woman, identified as 24-year-old Gayatri Devi, reportedly belongs to the Moli Tok area of Ganoli Gram Panchayat. She developed labour pain and her family began taking her to a hospital. However, as there is no road connecting their village, they had to walk for around three kilometres to reach the nearest main road.

During the journey, her condition worsened near Swarka on the Langasu-Maikhura motor road. She went into labour and delivered her baby by the roadside, before the family could arrange transport to the hospital, according to a report by ETV Bharat.

एक तरफ चुनाव से पहले उत्तराखंड सरकार महिलाओं को लुभाने के लिए 'बैणी-भुली योजना' लेकर आ रही है, दूसरी तरफ चमोली जिले से आई यह तस्वीर पहाड़ की महिलाओं की असली जिंदगी दिखाती है।

कर्णप्रयाग विधानसभा के गनोली ग्राम पंचायत के मोली तोक की 24 वर्षीय गायत्री देवी को शनिवार शाम से प्रसव पीड़ा हो रही थी। रविवार सुबह उनके पति, ग्राम प्रधान कुसुम देवी और आशा कार्यकर्ता उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाने निकले। लेकिन गांव तक सड़क नहीं होने के कारण करीब 3 किलोमीटर पैदल चलना पड़ा।

लंगासू-मैखुरा मोटर मार्ग पर स्वर्का के पास रास्ते में ही प्रसव पीड़ा बढ़ गई और गायत्री ने सड़क किनारे बेटी को जन्म दिया। इसके बाद उन्हें निजी वाहन से अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। मंगलवार को जच्चा-बच्चा को अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई।

ग्रामीण वर्षों से गैन-कांचुला-सैंजकट्टा सड़क की मांग कर रहे हैं। विभाग के मुताबिक सड़क की DPR तैयार कर PMGSY-4 के तहत वित्तीय मंजूरी के लिए केंद्र को भेजी गई है।

सवाल यह है कि जिन बैणी-भुलियों के नाम पर योजनाएं और चुनावी वादे किए जा रहे हैं, उन्हें सुरक्षित प्रसव के लिए सड़क तक क्यों नहीं मिल पा रही?

पहाड़ की महिलाओं को सिर्फ योजनाओं के नाम नहीं, सड़क, अस्पताल और बुनियादी सुविधाएं चाहिए। उनकी जिंदगी आज भी रोजमर्रा के संघर्ष और जोखिम के बीच गुजर रही है।

पहाड़ को घोषणाएं नहीं, धरातल पर बदलाव चाहिए।

— Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) November 24, 2026

कर्णप्रयाग (चमोली) में सड़क के अभाव में एक गर्भवती को 3 किमी पैदल चलना पड़ा और रास्ते में ही डिलीवरी हो गई। खातों में 10 हजार डालने का ढिंढोरा पीटने वालों, पहाड़ की 'बैणी-भुली' को खैरात नहीं, सड़क और इलाज चाहिए! @ukcmo @ChamoliDm Mohit Dimri (@mohitdimriuk) November 25, 2026

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Pregnant Woman Walks 3 Km Before Giving Birth

The village head, Kusum Devi, an ASHA worker and Gayatri's husband helped her during the difficult situation. After the delivery, they arranged a private vehicle and took the mother and newborn to a hospital for medical attention.

Both the mother and the baby were reported to be healthy. They were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after their condition was found to be stable.

A video of the incident is also circulating on social media. It shows the pregnant woman walking along a narrow, uneven and stone-covered mountain pathway, accompanied by two other people. The footage captures the difficult stretch she had to cross to reach the main road, where a vehicle could be arranged to take her to the hospital.

The incident has highlighted the challenges faced by pregnant women, elderly residents and people requiring urgent medical attention in villages that are not connected by motorable roads.

Villagers Have Been Demanding Road Connectivity

According to local residents, the demand for road connectivity in the area has been raised for several years. However, the lack of a motorable road continues to make everyday travel difficult.

For villagers, the problem becomes particularly serious during medical emergencies. Patients have to be carried along narrow mountain paths before they can reach a road and arrange a vehicle. Pregnant women and elderly people are among those who face the greatest difficulties.

The latest incident has also brought renewed attention to the importance of last-mile road connectivity in Uttarakhand's hill districts. While road construction in remote areas involves geographical and logistical challenges, residents say reliable access to basic transport facilities remains essential.

What Has The Administration Said?

According to ETV Bharat, Sachin Kumar, Executive Engineer with the Public Works Department's PMGSY division, said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Gain-Kanchula-Sainjkatta road had been prepared under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-4).

He said the proposal had been sent to the Central Government for financial approval. The construction process would move forward after the necessary approval was received.

The statement indicates that the road project has moved to the financial approval stage, although construction is yet to begin.

Video Sparks Discussion On Social Media

The video has prompted discussions about road connectivity, healthcare access and the difficulties of living in remote Himalayan villages.

Several users expressed concern over the conditions faced by residents and said the lack of basic infrastructure was one of the reasons people were leaving mountain villages.

One user linked the situation to migration, questioning how families could be expected to remain in villages without reliable roads, schools and hospitals. Others tagged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and asked the state government to look into the issue.

However, some users also questioned why the woman had not been taken to a hospital earlier, arguing that medical care during pregnancy should be planned in advance. These comments also triggered discussion among users about the challenges of accessing healthcare in remote locations.