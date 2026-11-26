MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has said his team will not allow discussions surrounding possible sanctions against Manchester City to affect their preparations for Sunday's Premier League clash, insisting that the focus remains on securing three points.

Arsenal are at the top of the 2026-27 Premier League table with 28 points from 11 matches, having won nine games, drawn one and lost one. The Gunners, who lifted the title last season with 85 points, hold a six-point advantage at the summit.

Manchester City are third with 22 points from 11 matches, making Sunday's meeting an important contest in the title race.

Asked about the situation surrounding Manchester City and the possible consequences for the club after being found guilty of 114 charges, Gyokeres said Arsenal were concentrating only on their own preparations.

"We are focused on the game on Sunday. We can't control that. It has nothing to do with us. So, we don't put any energy into that," Gyokeres said, as quoted by ESPN.

The Swedish striker, however, warned that City remain a strong opponent despite their recent struggles and said Arsenal should not underestimate their quality.

"They still have a very good squad and very good players. Sometimes, you may have a period where you don't get the results all the time, which is normal for any club. It is going to be a difficult game on Sunday. But it is always fun with big games. It is going to be good," he added.

Arsenal head into the contest after playing out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Gyokeres getting on the scoresheet.

Gyokeres said winning trophies remains the team's biggest ambition and backed the squad to maintain its strong position in the league.

"Of course, we always want to win titles, and we know how tough it is in the Premier League with the games and the teams. But we have an amazing squad, amazing players, so that's the aim. We push each other every day to achieve that, and we are definitely going to go for it," he said.

"We always go into games wanting to win, and overall we have done well this season. Last season, we were on top of the league for most of the time. We are used to that position now, and the main goal is to keep it that way and to win on Sunday," he added.

Arsenal hold the advantage in their Premier League head-to-head record against Manchester City, having registered 25 victories compared to City's 20, while 13 encounters between the sides have ended in draws across 58 meetings.