

HONG KONG, Nov 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Saudi central bank publishes two payment lines in the same monthly bulletin. In the issue released at the end of September 2026, the card line reads 196.9 million e-commerce purchases worth 36.95 billion riyals. The transfer line, in the same issue, reads 93.7 million instant payments worth 96.87 billion riyals.



Put the two lines side by side and the shape of the market appears. Instant transfers carried 2.6 times the money on less than half the transaction count. The average transfer was 1,034 riyals. The average online card purchase was 188 riyals, and at the physical terminal the average falls to about 64 riyals. That gap gets read as a story about adoption, with transfers winning and cards fading. The bulletin does not support that reading. Card e-commerce grew 32.4 percent in the second quarter of 2026 while point-of-sale value grew 8.0 percent, and the online line has risen for five consecutive quarters. Both rails are growing. What separates them is not which one is winning. It is what each one is paid to do. The fee structure explains the split. A card payment is charged as a percentage of the ticket. An instant transfer is capped at 1 riyal, with a 20,000 riyal ceiling per payment and a 2,500 riyal fast lane that needs no beneficiary registration. At the average terminal ticket of 64 riyals, a card fee and a riyal transfer cost a merchant roughly the same amount. Above that ticket the percentage starts to bite, and the transfer rail becomes cheaper by an order of magnitude. Below it the card fee is close to free, and the transfer rail has nothing to sell. Saudi merchants run both rails, and the split between them follows the ticket. Cards take the small, frequent, disputed and financed purchases. Transfers take the large, trusted, invoice-shaped ones. The merchant-side payment business, the part that sells terminals, gateways, instalments and reconciliation, lives on the first of those, and its growth has moved online. One bulletin, two different measurements The two lines are not two readings of one thing. The card figure counts purchases made with Mada, the domestic scheme the central bank owns and every point-of-sale terminal in the country has to accept. The transfer figure counts payments on sarie, the instant retail system launched on 21 February 2021 and operated by the same institution. One measures merchant commerce. The other measures any movement between accounts. The transfer line is mostly not retail at all. Saudi Arabia also runs SARIE in capitals, the large-value settlement system that has moved interbank money since 1997. In the first quarter of 2026 that system settled 17.7771 trillion riyals, of which 12.7358 trillion, or 71.6 percent, was banks paying each other, and 4.4966 trillion, or 25.3 percent, was classed as customer payments. A headline about instant payments growing is therefore a headline about the wholesale layer much more than about a shopper at a till. The card rail is the opposite. Its counts are enormous and its tickets are small. Customers made 2.98 billion terminal payments worth 189.7 billion riyals in the first quarter of 2026, an average of 63.6 riyals each. Across the whole of 2025 the country made 14.6 billion electronic payments: 11.5 billion at terminals, up 11 percent; 1.77 billion on Mada e-commerce, up 57 percent; 373 million through the SADAD bill system; and 784 million on sarie, up 32 percent. The Mada network alone cleared more than 8 billion transactions. Rail Transactions in 2025 Growth Card at the terminal 11.5 billion +11% Mada e-commerce 1.77 billion +57% SADAD bill payments 373 million n/a sarie instant transfers 784 million +32% All electronic payments 14.6 billion +16% Source: Arab News, citing the SAMA 2025 bulletin Read that table as a division of labour. The card scheme moves ten times as many payments as the instant rail, and each one is small enough that a percentage fee is cheap in absolute terms. The instant rail moves fewer payments that are much larger, and its fixed fee is designed for exactly that shape. The count also has edges worth knowing. The 14.6 billion covers transactions the central bank can see through the rails it owns or regulates: terminal payments, Mada e-commerce, SADAD bills and instant transfers. It does not cover cash, and it does not cover purchases Saudi shoppers make on foreign websites with foreign cards. The card line is a floor on online spending rather than a full account of it, which matters when the same shopper can route a purchase through a regional marketplace and never touch Mada at all. The riyal that sets the price Saudi Arabia does not publish a merchant discount rate schedule in the documents used here, which leaves the fee arithmetic to be illustrated with the closest published benchmark: the United Arab Emirates, where cards cost merchants 1.5 to 2.8 percent on credit and 0.8 to 1.5 percent on debit, with no cap set by the state. Take the two tickets the Saudi data supplies. At the terminal average of 64 riyals, a 1.5 percent fee comes to 0.96 riyals, and a 0.8 percent fee to 0.51 riyals. A sarie transfer at the cap costs 1 riyal. At that ticket the card rail is the cheaper way to collect, and the guarantee that comes with it is free. Move up to a 1,000 riyal basket and the same rates charge 15.0 riyals and 8.0 riyals, against 1 riyal for a transfer. The crossover sits at a ticket of about 67 riyals on the credit rate and about 125 riyals on debit. The Saudi terminal average of 63.6 riyals falls just below the first of those lines. Ticket Card at 1.5% Card at 0.8% sarie transfer 64 riyals 0.96 riyals 0.51 riyals 1 riyal 1,000 riyals 15.0 riyals 8.0 riyals 1 riyal Source: Gulf Business on UAE card rates; SPA on sarie fees This is not a Saudi peculiarity. Germany's girocard scheme cleared 4.21 billion payments worth 151.9 billion euros in the first half of 2026 across 1.397 million terminals, an average of 36.12 euros, and its growth came from small purchases. Singapore's FAST system moved 642 million transfers worth 797.7 billion Singapore dollars in 2025, an average of 1,242 dollars, down 6.1 percent as smaller payments joined. India's UPI reports person-to-merchant payments as 63 percent of volume while person-to-person payments hold 71 percent of value. Every mature market ends up with a high-count, low-ticket rail and a low-count, high-ticket rail, because the two are priced on different bases. The merchant's choice is therefore not a preference. It is arithmetic plus one question: what does the fee buy? On a 64 riyal coffee and a card, the answer is the terminal, the authorisation and the chargeback right, for less than a riyal. On a 12,000 riyal invoice, the answer has to be much better than a riyal's worth of convenience, or the buyer will simply transfer. Where the card rail is actually growing The online half of the card business is the part that has crossed the boundary and still pays. Mada e-commerce reached 101.5 billion riyals in the second quarter of 2026, up 32.4 percent, against 179 billion riyals at terminals, up 8.0 percent. Cash withdrawals fell 2.3 percent to 125.4 billion riyals. Online card spend has now risen for five quarters in a row: 76.6 billion, then 88.3 billion, 91 billion, 98.4 billion, and 101.5 billion. That is a near doubling in two years. The monthly figures keep the direction. In July 2026, Mada e-commerce took 37.6 billion riyals, up 26 percent on the year, while terminal sales were 59.7 billion riyals, up 6.8 percent. Online is now 36 percent of the value running through the card scheme, and it is growing roughly 4 times as fast as the terminal side. Something has to pay for that. A shopper buying online at an average of 188 riyals is above the crossover where a transfer would be cheaper, and yet the card volume keeps rising. The fee buys three things a transfer cannot: an authorisation decision before the goods ship, a chargeback route when they do not arrive, and, increasingly, an instalment plan at checkout. The central bank helped the last of those when it opened Mada's internet transactions to international card schemes in 2021 and again when it rebuilt the e-commerce payment interface in July 2025. Competition on the online rail went up, and so did the volume. The comparison with the terminal side is where the caution belongs. Terminal value grew 8.0 percent in the quarter, well below nominal retail growth, and the monthly bulletin shows terminal sales of 170.1 billion riyals for the same quarter against 178.8 billion in the first, a fall of 4.8 percent. The two central bank publications do not agree on the level, a gap of about five percent, but neither shows terminal value accelerating. Two official statistics, two directions The central bank's card series and the statistics office's retail series describe the same economy and disagree about it. GASTAT's e-commerce sales index rose 9.8 percent in the second quarter of 2026 while its retail trade index rose 13.4 percent, putting online behind the shops by 3.6 percentage points. In the first quarter the order reversed: e-commerce rose 13.6 percent against 7.3 percent for wholesale and retail. Mada e-commerce value, meanwhile, grew 32.4 percent, more than 3 times the index reading for the same quarter. The gap is a measurement gap, not a mystery. The index tracks deflated sales at a sample of establishments, and it counts only what those establishments report. The card series tracks money that moved through one scheme, including cross-border purchases, price changes and mix. A basket that shifts toward electronics will lift the value line and leave the volume index flat. Neither number is wrong, and neither can be reconciled with the other from outside. What follows is a rule for reading: use the card series to ask what merchants collected, and the index to ask whether they sold more units. A story built on the card series alone will overstate demand. A story built on the index alone will miss the fee pool, which is a percentage of value and therefore rises with prices even when volumes stall. The counter case sits on the terminal The bear case for the merchant-side card business is not that transfers will replace cards for coffee. It is that the value at terminals is already flat, while the number of payments stays high. Terminal value fell 4.8 percent between the first and second quarters of 2026 in the monthly series. Within the second quarter, jewellery grew 40.2 percent, clothing and accessories 39.6 percent, and telecom 32.2 percent, while business and professional services fell 31.6 percent, health 6.7 percent and hotels 2.0 percent. A category mix like that is what a fee base looks like when consumers shift spending from services to goods, and goods carry lower margins for the merchant paying the fee. The transfer rail, meanwhile, is growing where the fee is largest. Customer payments on the instant system rose 8.2 percent in the first quarter, against 20.5 percent for interbank payments. In June 2026 the system moved 7 trillion riyals, of which 1.6 trillion was customer payments and 5 trillion interbank. Those customer payments include salaries, rent, invoices and family transfers, all of which are exactly the large, trusted, low-dispute payments a card fee is worst at serving. The test the card thesis has to pass is written into its own logic. If Mada's transaction count stalls over two years while sarie's count doubles, the rail has switched and the fee pool moves with it. On the current numbers that has not happened: sarie's 784 million payments in 2025 were still a tenth of the Mada network's 8 billion, and Mada e-commerce grew faster than sarie did. Who collects the fee, and what they are selling The physical base is large and it belongs to the banks. Saudi banks had issued 71.2 million cards by the end of 2025, up 18.9 percent, against 2.4 million terminals in the first quarter of 2026. That is 29.7 cards per terminal and, on first-quarter terminal value, about 26,340 riyals of payments per terminal per month. On that base sit three different businesses. The scheme sets the rules and the interchange. The banks issue the cards, sponsor the merchants and carry the settlement risk. The payment companies build the checkout, the gateway and the reporting, and they need a licence to do it: the central bank granted 6 such licences in the first quarter of 2026, and the count of licensed finance companies reached 78, with one more buy-now-pay-later licence added in August 2026. The third group is the one this article is about, and its interest is easy to state. An aggregator earns a share of the merchant discount and a fee for everything wrapped around it: instalments, invoicing, reconciliation across channels, and the software that makes a till and a website look like one account. Its revenue rises with card value, not with card count, and it depends on the large tickets staying on the rail. That interest points one way and the fee arithmetic points the other. Every ticket above roughly 67 riyals is a ticket a merchant could route to a transfer for a riyal, and the aggregator's answer has to be a product the transfer rail cannot copy: credit at the point of sale, a guaranteed settlement, a dispute process, a single reconciliation file. A merchant who only needs the money moved will not pay for any of that, and should not. The instalment is the product A merchant selling a 1,200 riyal item has three ways to collect. A card payment costs the most in fee terms, a transfer costs a riyal, and a four-part instalment costs the fee plus a discount the lender charges for carrying the credit. On the arithmetic alone the transfer wins. In practice the instalment wins, because it is the only option that raises the number of buyers. That is why the licensed lending layer has grown alongside the checkout. Saudi Arabia had 78 licensed finance companies by the third quarter of 2026, and the central bank added one more buy-now-pay-later licence in August 2026. Each of those licences is a bet that a merchant will pay more to convert a hesitant buyer than to save a percentage on a willing one. The fee on a 1,200 riyal card ticket at 1.5 percent is 18 riyals. The margin a lender earns on four monthly instalments of 300 riyals is larger than that, and the merchant pays for it because the alternative was no sale. The arrangement changes what the aggregator is selling. A gateway that only authorises a card is competing with a riyal transfer and losing on price. A gateway that approves a card, splits the payment into four, settles the merchant in two days and takes the credit risk is selling something the transfer rail has no product for. That is why the online half of the card business is growing at 32.4 percent while the terminal half grows at 8.0 percent: the terminal rarely carries a financing decision, and the checkout does. It also sets the limit. Instalments work on durable goods and travel, and less well on groceries and fuel, which is where most terminal transactions sit. The 63.6 riyal average terminal ticket is below the point where a lender can charge enough to cover underwriting. So the financing product cannot rescue the terminal base. It can only make the online base more valuable per transaction, which is what the last five quarters show. What the region already shows Saudi Arabia is not the first Gulf market to run two rails, and the neighbours' numbers put the Saudi split in context. The United Arab Emirates launched Aani as a national instant payment platform and reports 12.5 million users, 74 licensed financial institutions and 774,000 merchants on it, with settlement in 3 seconds. Kuwait's central bank reports 84 percent of transactions as non-cash, with 9 licensed electronic payment institutions and 7 electronic money institutions serving that market. Both countries built the instant rail fast, and both still report a card business growing alongside it. The regional forecast carries the same message about where the money comes from. Mordor Intelligence puts MENA digital payments at 275.47 billion dollars in 2026, rising to 462.41 billion by 2031 at a compound rate of 10.92 percent, with point-of-sale channels holding 54.6 percent of 2025 transaction value. Growth of that size comes from adding acceptance, not from switching a merchant from one rail to another. The pattern repeats because the constraint is the same everywhere. An instant rail can be built by a central bank in a couple of years, as sarie was between 2018 and 2021. A merchant base that accepts cards, finances purchases and reconciles across channels takes longer, because it is built one relationship at a time. The rail is the easy half. Kuwait and the UAE publish the count of licensed institutions for the same reason Saudi Arabia does: the licence, not the rail, is the scarce input. A scheme inside the regulator Mada is not an independent network competing for merchant acceptance. The central bank owns it, every terminal in the country must accept it, and merchant pricing on it is therefore set inside a regulatory perimeter rather than negotiated in a market. The perimeter has moved before. Until 2021, Mada's internet transactions were closed to international schemes; opening them introduced acquiring competition at the online edge while leaving the domestic terminal base untouched. The same institution sets the 1 riyal fee on sarie, which is a policy price rather than a cost, and a policy price is what makes the crossover at 67 riyals a public parameter rather than a commercial one. Raise the transfer fee and the card rail's addressable tickets widen. Cut it to zero and every ticket above a few riyals becomes a transfer. The open banking framework published in 2022 and phased in through 2024 to 2026 adds a third route, account-to-account checkout, which would let an online merchant collect without either rail. None of that has reached the terminal yet. If the regulator ever opens domestic routing to competition, the two-rail structure described here stops being a description and becomes a price war, and the acquirer's share of the fee is the first thing that moves. What would change the answer Three measurements would settle it, and all three are published monthly or quarterly. The first is terminal value. Two more quarters of decline in the monthly series, with the 4.8 percent fall in the second quarter of 2026 repeated, would mean the fee base is shrinking in the half of the business that carries most of the count. The second is the online share. Mada e-commerce is 36 percent of card value today. If it passes 45 percent without terminal value falling, the card rail has moved online rather than shrunk, and the aggregator's product becomes a checkout product rather than a terminal product. The third is the count ratio. sarie ran at 93.7 million payments in the month of the September bulletin. If that number reaches 150 million while terminal counts stay where they are, the transfer rail has started taking merchant payments rather than invoices, and the fee boundary has moved. Until one of those happens, the merchant-side business in Saudi Arabia is a card business that earns a percentage on small tickets and is learning to sell guarantees on large ones. The fee is not a toll on moving money. It is the price of a promise, and the promise is the only part of the transaction that the cheaper rail cannot deliver. That is also why the two rails can grow at once without one serving as a hedge against the other: they are paid for different things, by different parts of the same merchant's business. Limitations The merchant discount rates used for the arithmetic are Emirati benchmarks, because the Saudi schedule is not published in the documents used here; the crossover at about 67 riyals moves with the rate and should be read as an illustration of the mechanism rather than as a Saudi price. The two central bank publications also disagree on second-quarter terminal value, at 179 billion and 170.1 billion riyals, and the e-commerce index and the card value series cannot be reconciled from outside, so the growth rates quoted here carry the sign of the series they come from rather than a settled number. Sources Arab News: 8 things SAMA's latest report reveals about Saudi Arabia, September 30, 2026 Arab News: Saudi electronic payments reach 85 percent of retail transactions, January 20, 2026 Saudi Central Bank: Key Economic Developments, Q1 2026, June 30, 2026 Saudi Central Bank: Key Economic Developments, Q2 2026, August 30, 2026 Arab News: SAMA instant transfers hit SR7 trillion in June, July 6, 2026 Saudi Press Agency: sarie instant payment system launched on 21 February 2021, February 21, 2021 SAMA: Governor's speech on SARIE and sarie, October 2, 2018 Saudi Gazette via KSANews: Mada card e-commerce spending, July 2026, August 1, 2026 Gulf Business: UAE card merchant discount rates 2026, 2026 GASTAT via MarkNtel Advisors: Saudi e-commerce sales index, Q2 2026, November 1, 2026 This article was prepared by GlobalInfinityLabs' expert team using insights and data provided through their MCP platform. To share industry insights, report corrections, or submit story tips: [email protected] or . About Global Infinity Labs Global Infinity Labs is an AI innovation company specializing in MCP data services. More industry insight and deep research on

