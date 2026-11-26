

Hong Kong, Nov 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) recently released the first batch of third-party in-orbit capability test data for satellites in the second AI computing constellation under Adaspace's Star-Compute Project. The results showed world-leading performance across several metrics, marking a significant step forward in the development of China's space computing infrastructure. The second AI computing constellation was successfully launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on 14 October. After the constellation entered orbit, the total computing power of the Star-Compute Project reached nearly 50 POPS, making it the world's largest in-orbit computing constellation. The Libra satellite in the second constellation has a nominal computing power of 32 PFLOPS (FP8 precision), the highest of any individual satellite currently in orbit. The first batch of test results highlights three achievements. 1 high-performance computing and in-orbit foundation large model training. The Libra satellite in the second AI computing constellation has a nominal computing power of 32 PFLOPS (FP8 precision). Verification of the in-orbit training and inference services of the Alibaba Tongyi Qianwen Qwen3-32B large model has been completed. Based on publicly available information, the model ranks among the world's largest models trained in orbit by parameter count. 2 in heat dissipation technology for high-power payloads. The 10,000-watt-level liquid-cooled fluid circuit system and the ultra-large expandable radiant-cooling wing developed by Adaspace are operating normally in orbit. They are capable of meeting the thermal control requirements for continuous in-orbit operation of 10 kW-class high-power computing payloads, supporting the long-term stable operation of high-performance computing satellites. 3 full-parameter training over a single orbit. The Libra satellite completed 45 minutes and 33 seconds of continuous full-parameter training within a single orbit. Training loss declined steadily, and the entire training loop, including forward propagation, backpropagation, and gradient and weight updates, was completed in orbit. Based on publicly available information, the maximum single-run duration of Google's in-orbit tensor processing unit (TPU) prototype was on the order of 15 minutes. The Libra satellite's continuous in-orbit training run therefore exceeded that of Google's computing satellite. According to CAICT's release, the tests demonstrate that the technical approach of the Star-Compute Project is initially feasible and can provide engineering data to inform the further development of space computing in China. The second AI computing constellation has helped establish China's early lead in space computing through three world-leading results. At nearly 50 POPS in total computing power, the Star-Compute Project is the world's largest in-orbit computing constellation. At 32 PFLOPS, the Libra satellite has the highest nominal computing power of any individual satellite in orbit. Its 45-minute, 33-second run set a world record for continuous in-orbit training within a single orbit. As terrestrial computing faces growing constraints on energy use and physical space, space computing is moving from concept to engineering reality. Adaspace's achievement marks a technical advance for China's commercial space sector and opens new possibilities for the development of global AI computing infrastructure.

