US Army Safely Destroys Deteriorating Explosives at Iowa Military Site
(MENAFN) The US Army conducted a controlled explosion early Wednesday to dispose of 4.4 metric tons of aging lead azide explosives at an ammunition manufacturing facility in Iowa, following a legal challenge and the implementation of government safety precautions.
Adam Telle, the Army's acting secretary, described the operation as a major achievement, saying the controlled blast "exceeded all expectations" and was a "huge success." He also confirmed that “the threat of an uncontrolled spontaneous detonation has been eliminated.”
Telle commended the military personnel involved for their careful execution and expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for coordinating a "whole of government approach." He added that authorities are continuing to track environmental conditions through monitoring equipment deployed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), noting that officials have registered “no readings so far above 0.0.”
Trump also commented on the operation in Middletown, stating that "Early reports from Iowa are that the army’s mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations," following the successful completion of the controlled blast.
Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, head of the US Army Sustainment Command, informed an interagency briefing that initial aerial images verified the complete destruction of all lead azide containers. He confirmed that the operation produced no additional explosions, scattered debris, or damage to buildings and infrastructure within or surrounding the military facility.
Adam Telle, the Army's acting secretary, described the operation as a major achievement, saying the controlled blast "exceeded all expectations" and was a "huge success." He also confirmed that “the threat of an uncontrolled spontaneous detonation has been eliminated.”
Telle commended the military personnel involved for their careful execution and expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for coordinating a "whole of government approach." He added that authorities are continuing to track environmental conditions through monitoring equipment deployed by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), noting that officials have registered “no readings so far above 0.0.”
Trump also commented on the operation in Middletown, stating that "Early reports from Iowa are that the army’s mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations," following the successful completion of the controlled blast.
Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, head of the US Army Sustainment Command, informed an interagency briefing that initial aerial images verified the complete destruction of all lead azide containers. He confirmed that the operation produced no additional explosions, scattered debris, or damage to buildings and infrastructure within or surrounding the military facility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment