MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- A U.S.-led consortium today announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire LUKOIL International GmbH (LIG) through a transaction to secure critical global energy assets under American and allied ownership. The transaction is structured to stabilize the operations of energy assets in emerging and other markets, strengthen energy security, support reliable energy supply for American families and businesses, and return billions to American taxpayers.

The consortium, led by Eldridge, includes the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), UAE-based Catena Investment Holding, and Xtellus Partners.

Important Energy Assets

The acquisition would transfer LUKOIL's non-Russian oil and gas assets from its Russian parent company to the U.S.-led consortium. This portfolio includes assets across the entire energy value chain, from upstream oil and gas fields, to refineries, pipelines, and downstream operations across multiple U.S. partner and allied countries in Western and Southeast Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, North and sub-Saharan Africa, and North America.

LIG's upstream operations span 11 countries and currently produce approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The portfolio also includes three refineries, including Burgas in Bulgaria, the largest refinery in the Balkans; Zeeland in the Netherlands; and Petrotel in Romania, which have a combined refining capacity of approximately 350,000 barrels per day and provide thousands of jobs. Together they serve the Black Sea, the Balkans, and Northwest Europe and supply petroleum products, including diesel, to U.S. allied nations. LIG also holds an international trading business (LITASCO) and more than 2,000 retail stations across 16 countries in Europe, North America, and Central Asia.

Terms of the Transaction

The transaction is subject to conditional approval from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). In addition, the transaction remains subject to closing conditions, completion of due diligence, and other required regulatory approvals. Upon closing, the consortium will immediately prioritize stabilizing vital operations, preserving asset value and investment, and ensuring continuity across upstream to downstream business, including bringing full refining capacity back online.

Under the negotiated terms of the transaction:

The portfolio will be acquired via a share swap. The consortium will exchange restricted Russian shares of PJSC LUKOIL and other Russian companies for 100% of LIG's equity. Using these shares as consideration avoids any direct cash payment to Russia under the transaction. DFC, on behalf of the United States, will receive an ownership interest with no upfront cost to the American taxpayer. Sale consideration will be held in a restricted custodial account for five years or until sanctions are lifted. Upon closing, assets held by LIG will be completely severed from PJSC LUKOIL ownership.

Citi is the lead financial advisor to the consortium.

About Eldridge

Todd Boehly is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eldridge, a diversified holding company that employs more than 15,000 people. Eldridge wholly owns Eldridge Wealth Solutions, comprised of Security Benefit, founded in 1892, and Everly, a digital retirement company; and Eldridge Capital Management, a multi-strategy, alternative asset manager. Prior to Eldridge, Mr. Boehly was President of Guggenheim Partners, where he founded the credit business at Guggenheim and lead the firm's endeavors in the energy sector. Notably, Mr. Boehly launched Guggenheim Energy Opportunities Fund in 2010, investing in upstream oil and gas assets and energy infrastructure. He is an owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Sparks, and Trent Rockets.

About the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), established in 2019 with bipartisan support under President Trump, is the international investment arm of the U.S. Government. DFC mobilizes private capital to advance U.S. foreign policy and economic development. DFC investments deliver strong returns for American taxpayers, drive meaningful economic development for allies and partners, and secure supply chains to counter and outcompete U.S. adversaries.

About Xtellus Partners

Xtellus Partners is a global financial advisory and investment group dedicated to solving complex financial challenges and unlocking growth potential in overlooked markets. With expertise in global capital markets and advisory, securities trading, asset management, and commodities trading, Xtellus provides both capital and strategic insight to drive long-term success.

About Catena Investment Holding

Catena Investment Holding is a UAE based investment company focused on investing in the growing energy sector.

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