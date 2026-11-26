MENAFN - Daily Forex) Since making a new long-term low price below 1.0900 at the start of this week, the EUR/USD has begun to rise towards the 1.1000 area as the US Dollar Index falls to a fresh one-week high. Is this bullish rebound going to continue, and was the reaction to US data yesterday significant? Let's take a closer look at this currency pair.

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The Euro's fundamental outlook is cautiously supportive. The ECB raised its deposit rate by 25 bps twice this year, in June and September, and left it at 2.50% in October. Euro area inflation rose to 4.0% in October, double the ECB's target. Core inflation was stable at 2.5%. The ECB says wages show no material response to the energy shock, and it is following a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach, so it sees no urgency to tighten. A 25 bp hike to 2.75% in December is widely expected, with possibly one more in Q1 2027. That policy path trails the Fed's, which limits the euro's yield appeal against the dollar. A weakening labour market and downside growth risks from energy prices also cap euro upside, and the Commission expects inflation to peak above 4% around the turn of the year.

The US Dollar's fundamental outlook is supportive. October inflation was hot, growth is strong, and the Fed looks set to keep tightening. The PCE price index rose 3.8% year-on-year in October, nearly twice the Fed's 2% target. Core PCE came in at 3.3%, above the 3.2% forecast. Third-quarter growth was revised up to an annualized 4.3%, which adds to the case for tighter policy. Markets price a 25 bp hike on Dec 8–9 at about 98%, which would lift the funds rate from 3.75–4.00% to 4.00–4.25%. A further hike in January is priced at roughly 60%, and Governor Waller has floated a 50 bp move in December. The Fed is now seen staying restrictive into 2027, with hawkish officials arguing for a longer hiking cycle. But the December hike is fully priced, and falling oil prices could ease energy inflation. Expectations for 2027 hikes also eased slightly after the data, so the dollar's upside from policy alone looks limited near term.

We have a fundamental outlook that only marginally favours a further decline in the price.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis

The price has clearly begun to make a significant bullish move higher after making a new 19-month low below 1.0900 at the start of this week, bouncing off the support level at 1.0882. What is significant is that the price action has printed two new higher support levels, by printing a clear pattern of higher lows and higher highs.

When the price was last in this area, it kept getting sold at 1.1000 or higher, and we are close to this big round number which might prove to be resistant again.

I think it was significant that yesterday's high-impact US data was marginally more hawkish for the Fed, but we did not see the USD rise, in fact the DXY (US Dollar Index) is testing a support level at 103.23 and looks likely to test it again. A break below that level could open the way for a meaningful move higher by this currency pair.

EUR/USD Price Chart – Higher Lows & HighsMy Take on EUR/USD

As a trend trader, I respect the long-term bearish trend, provided the price remains below about 1.1100, so I will be looking for short trades from bearish reversals at any key resistance levels which might get reached. Yet it does feel like the price is likely to move higher still over the short-term, So I will be more especially careful in any short trades despite the long-term trend, Support & Resistance Levels

My previous EUR/USD signal on 18th November was not triggered.

Risk 0.75%.

Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm London time today.

Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1020 or $1.1071. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Short Trade Ideas

Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0955, $1.0920, or $1.0882. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Long Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels

There is nothing of high importance scheduled today concerning either the Euro or the USD. Liquidity is likely to be thin later during the second half of the London session, and especially between the London close and the Tokyo open..

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