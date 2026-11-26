Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3000. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bullish view

Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3000. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200.

Bearish view

The GBP/USD pair dropped initially after the US published strong inflation and GDP numbers and then pared back some of those losses. It was trading at 1.3100 on Thursday morning as markets anticipate low volume conditions because US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

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The US published the latest consumer inflation and GDP data on Wednesday. These numbers showed that the headline and core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) rose last month. The headline PCE rose 3.8% in October from 3.7% in the previous month. Core PCE rose 3.3%, much higher than the expected 3.2%.

Another report showed that the economy expanded by 4.3% last month, much higher than the expected 3.4%. These numbers mean that the Federal Reserve will have the incentive to hike interest rates in the next meeting. Odds are that the bank will hike by 0.25% in the next meeting.

However, the bond market is starting to position itself for interest rate cuts, with the 10-year and 2-year yields falling sharply this month. These cuts may happen next year if the US-Iran war does not escalate.

The GBP/USD pair will next react to the upcoming Bank of England (BoE) financial stability report today. Its impact will, however, be fairly limited. Market participants are predicting that the bank will hike interest rates in the coming meeting since inflation has remained at an elevated level this month.

The other big news will come out next week when the US publishes the latest nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been relatively volatile in the past few days. It initially dropped to a low of 1.3000 on Monday and then rebounded to the current 1.3100. On the one hand, there are signs that the recent retreat is losing momentum.

Additionally, the pair remains much lower than the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The 50-day average stands at 1.3362, much higher than where it is today. This performance means that the pair may have a mean reversion in the near term. If this happens, it may jump to 3200

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