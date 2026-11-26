GBP/USD Signal 26/11: Downtrend Loses Momentum After US PCE
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3000. Add a stop-loss at 1.3200.
The other big news will come out next week when the US publishes the latest nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been relatively volatile in the past few days. It initially dropped to a low of 1.3000 on Monday and then rebounded to the current 1.3100. On the one hand, there are signs that the recent retreat is losing momentum.Additionally, the pair remains much lower than the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The 50-day average stands at 1.3362, much higher than where it is today. This performance means that the pair may have a mean reversion in the near term. If this happens, it may jump to 3200Ready to trade our free daily Forex trading signals? We've shortlisted the best UK forex brokers in the industry for you.
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