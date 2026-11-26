Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 57,795. Add a stop-loss at 64,414. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 64,414. Add a stop-loss at 57,795.

Bullish view

Bitcoin price held steady above the crucial support level of $60,000 as markets reversed after the strong US inflation and GDP data. BTC/USD pair was trading at 60,943, up modestly from this month's low of 55,112.

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The BTC/USD pair initially dropped after the US published the latest inflation data, which showed that prices continued rising last month. The headline and core personal consumption expenditure continued rising last month. Another report showed that the American economy strengthened last quarter.

US inflation will likely remain under pressure in the near future. For one, crude oil prices are rising, with Brent and the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising to $91.1 and $84.37, respectively. These prices rose after Houthis hit the biggest oil refinery in Saudi Arabia. Also, Trump has initiated new tariffs, which will lead to higher prices.

Rising inflation means that the Federal Reserve will likely hike interest rates in the coming meeting. Odds of a hike have continued rising on Polymarket and Kalshi.

The BTC/USD pair also wavered as investors reacted to the ongoing ETF inflows and outflows. Data shows that Bitcoin ETFs are on track for the longest streak this year. They have had outflows of over $5 billion, much higher than last month's $515 million. The last biggest outflows stood at $4.5 billion in June.

Bitcoin will likely be highly volatile in the coming days as volume from the United States drops because of the Thanksgiving holiday. US markets are closed today, and wil partially open on Friday and Monday. In most cases, many US traders remain out of the markets during this period.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair bottomed at 55,112 and then bounced back to 60,880 today. There are signs that the recent downward trend is losing momentum.

The BTC/USD pair has remained below the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It has also dropped below the Supertrend indicator, a sign that bears remain in control.

The pair has also formed an inverted cup-and-handle pattern, a common bearish continuation sign. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in a consolidation phase in the coming days. The key support and resistance levels to watch are at 57,795 (July low) and 64,414 (Nov. 23 high).Advertisement

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