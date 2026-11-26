BTC/USD Signal 26/11: BTC Steadies As Selling Pressure Eases
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 57,795. Add a stop-loss at 64,414. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 64,414. Add a stop-loss at 57,795.
Bitcoin will likely be highly volatile in the coming days as volume from the United States drops because of the Thanksgiving holiday. US markets are closed today, and wil partially open on Friday and Monday. In most cases, many US traders remain out of the markets during this period.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair bottomed at 55,112 and then bounced back to 60,880 today. There are signs that the recent downward trend is losing momentum.The BTC/USD pair has remained below the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). It has also dropped below the Supertrend indicator, a sign that bears remain in control.The pair has also formed an inverted cup-and-handle pattern, a common bearish continuation sign. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in a consolidation phase in the coming days. The key support and resistance levels to watch are at 57,795 (July low) and 64,414 (Nov. 23 high).AdvertisementReady to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
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