XAU/USD Forecast 26/11: Support Breakdown Fuels Selloff
I do think that we are looking at a potentially disastrous drop if this keeps up. The $3,200 level underneath is significant support, and the $3,700 level above, I think, is significant resistance. This market will have a lot of pressure to break through in that area.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we can break above $3,700 to the upside and we get real rates in the United States dropping, it opens up the possibility of a reversal. But ultimately, this is a market that I still look at as a fade-the-rally type of situation, where people will be looking for short sellers to take advantage of what has seen quite a bit of momentumUltimately, this is a market that has been brutally beaten down, but quite frankly, trying to pick the bottom here is a great way to wreck your account.Keep in mind Thursday is Thanksgiving, so futures markets will be closed for a significant portion of the day and liquidity could be thin. That being said, many Americans will not come back to work on Friday, so it could lead to illiquid Friday trading, which, if we do get a bounce, could be a pretty quick move to the upside. So be aware.Ready to trade today's Gold forecast? Here are the best Gold brokers to choose from.
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