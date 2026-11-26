MENAFN - Daily Forex) The gold market continues to see a lot of noise and pressure, as real rates in the United States continue to be a massive problem for gold, silver, platinum, and other markets.

Gold

The gold market has plunged again during the trading session on Wednesday as people are looking for some type of liquidity to deal with what is obviously a very destructive market right now.

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We found ourselves breaking below the $3,500 level, a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that previously had been resistance. So market memory comes into play here. The fact that we have pierced it now opens up the question of whether or not we can actually bounce from here.

Did we find the bottom? I don't know about that yet

I do think that we are looking at a potentially disastrous drop if this keeps up. The $3,200 level underneath is significant support, and the $3,700 level above, I think, is significant resistance. This market will have a lot of pressure to break through in that area.

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If we can break above $3,700 to the upside and we get real rates in the United States dropping, it opens up the possibility of a reversal. But ultimately, this is a market that I still look at as a fade-the-rally type of situation, where people will be looking for short sellers to take advantage of what has seen quite a bit of momentum

Ultimately, this is a market that has been brutally beaten down, but quite frankly, trying to pick the bottom here is a great way to wreck your account.

Keep in mind Thursday is Thanksgiving, so futures markets will be closed for a significant portion of the day and liquidity could be thin. That being said, many Americans will not come back to work on Friday, so it could lead to illiquid Friday trading, which, if we do get a bounce, could be a pretty quick move to the upside. So be aware.

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