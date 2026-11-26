Forex Today 26/11: US Core PCE Matches Forecasts
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Yesterday's key US data confirmed that Core PCE inflation matched expectations. The Fed's preferred underlying inflation measure rose 0.3% in October, the same as September and as forecast. Headline PCE also rose 0.3% as expected, taking its annual rate to 3.8% from 3.6%. The headline figures of this crucial item of data therefore offered no real surprise, and the market reaction depended on the rest of the data and on the Fed outlook rather than on a deviation from forecasts. One detail should be noted: the annual Core PCE rate rose to 3.3% from 3.1%. CNBC reported this as 0.1 percentage point above its consensus estimate, while the monthly figure was in line. The monthly reading was the main focus for markets. Annual core inflation is now at its highest level since November 2023, which keeps the pressure on the Fed. Arguably this data adds a very minor hawkish tilt to the greenback. The US GDP revision was the biggest surprise. Third-quarter growth was revised up to 4.3% annualised, well above the expected 3.5% and the first estimate of 3.4%. Consumer spending rose 0.3% in October, slightly below forecast, but personal income jumped 0.7% against an expected 0.4%. Initial jobless claims fell to 189,000, near the lowest level since the late 1960s. Together these figures show that demand remains strong, which supports the case for further tightening, so this arguably is also a minor hawkish tilt. Despite the hawkish tilt, the reaction in the Forex market was muted. Markets still fully expect a 0.25% Fed hike on 8–9 December, followed by another in January. Treasury yields fell sharply after the release, and traders trimmed the odds of a third hike in 2027 to about one in three, from 50-50 on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index dipped to a one-week low overnight and is rising near 103.45 this morning. The Dollar did not rally despite hot data, but it remains close to its 20-month high. This may be a sign that the bullish run in the USD is over, at least for a while. However, the DXY's key support level at 103.23 has survived another test in recent hours. US stocks suffered a violent intraday reversal before recovering. The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 4% in early trading as AI-related selling continued and the White House announced fresh tariffs on 14 trading partners. Bargain hunters then drove a strong recovery. The Nasdaq 100 Index finished down only 0.60% at 23,585.80, the S&P 500 lost 0.25% to 7,182.78, and the Dow rose 0.33% to 50,182.95. The S&P 500's close above 7,125 is technically important. The index traded well below that support level during the session but closed above it, so the intraday low is now a key level for bulls to hold. A close well off the low is encouraging, but it does not confirm a bottom while the broader decline from October remains intact. It is also worth noting that 7,300 is a technically significant resistance level overhead. NVIDIA remains the main source of volatility. Its shares fell yesterday more than 8% intraday before closing down 3.91%, giving back part of Monday's surge. The swings show that investors are still debating whether AI spending can generate sufficient returns, with Reuters also noting concerns over circular financing in the sector. Asian stocks have staged a rare rally this morning as the tariff proposals look less damaging than first feared. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index gained 1.6%, South Korea's index rose 1.9%, Taiwan added 1.4%, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up 0.6% and 0.8%. However, with US markets closed for Thanksgiving, liquidity is thin and the rebound is less reliable than one on a full trading day. Elsewhere in the Forex market, EUR/USD is steadying near $1.0970 after its recent low of $1.0881, which looks like consolidation inside the bearish trend rather than a reversal. USD/JPY is holding just below the intervention-sensitive 160.00 level at around 159.15. Thin holiday trading could amplify sudden moves on tariff or geopolitical headlines.
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