Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary, retired Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha, called for closer cooperation on maritime security and disaster response at the eighth meeting of Colombo Security Conclave national security advisers in Malé on 25 November. He urged participating countries to share information and coordinate responses to problems that cross national borders. defenc

Thuyacontha identified illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing as one area where countries could improve cooperation. According to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Defence, he called for better information sharing, coordinated surveillance and enforcement. He also argued that countries should strengthen their ability to monitor activity at sea and work together to protect undersea communications cables.

The Defence Secretary outlined Sri Lanka's Ratama Ekata initiative during a discussion on illicit drug trafficking. The ministry described it as combining law enforcement and disruption of supply networks with prevention, public awareness and rehabilitation. The remarks presented the initiative as part of Sri Lanka's approach to the issue, alongside the case for regional cooperation.

Drawing on Sri Lanka's experience of Cyclone Ditwah, Thuyacontha called for stronger early warning systems and better coordination of emergency response and humanitarian assistance. He also urged countries to exchange information on adapting to climate risks and preparing for disasters. The Sri Lankan delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Chief of National Intelligence.

The Malé meeting brought together national security representatives to discuss common priorities. Sri Lanka used the discussions to call for closer working relationships between the institutions responsible for those priorities.