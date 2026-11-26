Sri Lanka promoted its January 2027 trade exhibition to businesses in Oman at a roadshow in Muscat on 17 November. The Sri Lankan Embassy hosted the event at Al Falaj Hotel, bringing Omani business leaders and company representatives together for a presentation on Sri Lanka Expo 2027.

Pankaj Khimji, adviser on foreign trade to the Omani government, attended as guest of honour. Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Oman, W.A.K.S. De Alwis, opened the event. Export Development Board Chairman Mahinda Wijesinghe joined virtually to present the exhibition and answer questions from participants. The embassy followed the presentation with a networking reception for those who attended.

The Colombo exhibition is scheduled for 14 to 17 January 2027 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall. Its organisers are inviting international buyers, investors and trade delegations alongside Sri Lankan exhibitors. The exhibition's website offers separate registration routes for buyers, investors, exhibitors and visitors, allowing firms to select the one that fits their purpose. Jan 14-17, 202

The published programme includes a culinary event showcasing Sri Lankan ingredients and a fashion show with an export focus. Those events sit alongside the broader trade exhibition, which is designed to present Sri Lankan products and services to buyers and investors. The Muscat gathering gave companies a chance to ask questions about the event before deciding whether to participate in Colombo. Jan 14-17, 202

Omani businesses interested in attending can consult the exhibition website for registration and the latest programme. Companies looking to source products can use the buyer route, while those interested in funding ventures can register as investors.