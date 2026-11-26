MENAFN - Market Press Release) ROBOTECH 2026 Comes to a Successful Close, Accelerating the Deployment of Embodied Intelligence November 25, 2026 12:21 am - The 2026 Embodied Robotics Technology & Application Expo (ROBOTECH) concluded in Shenzhen on Oct. 29, after three days focused on the full embodied intelligence supply chain.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2026 – Organized by RX China, the 2026 Embodied Robotics Technology & Application Expo (ROBOTECH 2026) successfully concluded in Shenzhen after three days of showcasing cutting-edge innovations and practical applications across the embodied intelligence ecosystem. The event brought together robotics manufacturers, component suppliers, AI technology providers, system integrators, research institutions, investors, and industry users, creating a comprehensive platform for technology exchange, business networking, and ecosystem collaboration.

ROBOTECH 2026 featured exhibitors spanning the entire robotics value chain, including robot bodies, core components, AI algorithms, visual perception systems, motion control technologies, testing and certification services, and application-focused solutions. Leading robotics companies such as Agibot, Unitree Robotics, Ubtech, Leju Robot, Deep Robotics, and Rokae presented their latest developments in humanoid, quadruped, and service robotics, demonstrating the rapid evolution of embodied intelligence and its growing commercial potential. Component suppliers and system solution providers also showcased innovations supporting the development, integration, and deployment of next-generation robotic systems.

Alongside the exhibition, RX China organized a series of industry forums focused on technological innovation, intelligent manufacturing, supply chain collaboration, talent development, and the commercialization of embodied intelligence. Industry experts, technology leaders, researchers, and business representatives shared insights into key topics such as large-model integration, humanoid robot development, advanced components, machine vision, and robotics applications across manufacturing, commercial services, and special-operation environments.

To encourage deeper industry engagement, ROBOTECH 2026 was co-located with NEPCON Asia, S-Factory Expo, Vision China Shenzhen, and Automotive World China, creating synergies across robotics, electronics manufacturing, automotive electronics, machine vision, and industrial automation sectors. The event also featured interactive experiences and public demonstrations that highlighted how robotics technologies are being applied in industrial production, commercial services, logistics, education, and entertainment.

Building on the strong momentum generated this year, RX China will continue to advance innovation and industry collaboration when ROBOTECH returns to the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an) from October 27–29, 2027. The next edition will further strengthen its role as an international platform for technology showcase, business matchmaking, ecosystem development, and trend forecasting across the global embodied intelligence industry.