MENAFN - Market Press Release) Infoveave Expands Global Ambitions; Targets deeper penetration in Australia November 25, 2026 1:34 am - Forges regional channel partnerships to help businesses transform fragmented data into trusted decision intelligence

Infoveave Expands Global Ambitions; Targets deeper penetration in Australia and entry into growing APAC markets with Unified Decision Intelligence Platform

Infoveave, an enterprise technology venture specialising in Unified Decision Intelligence solutions, today announced plans to further penetrate the Australian market, where it has been growing its clientele since 2022, besides expanding and entering other fast-growth markets across Asia Pacific (APAC).

Building on its presence in India and Australia, the company will focus on forging partnerships with regional technology providers, systems integrators, resellers and implementation partners to bring its platform to enterprises across these markets, with Japan among its key geographies of focus.

The APAC Decision Intelligence market, valued at approximately USD 4.05 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 14.18 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%. This rapid growth, driven by increasing enterprise adoption of AI, advanced analytics and integrated data intelligence solutions, presents a significant opportunity for Infoveave as it expands its footprint across the region.

Sanjay Raja, Co-founder and CEO of Infoveave, said:“Enterprises today do not have a shortage of data, analytics tools or AI options. The challenge is ensuring that these capabilities work together to deliver trusted intelligence that people can act on. Our vision with Infoveave has always been to help organisations bring their data, business context and decision-making processes together. As we expand our reach across new markets, we see an opportunity to work with regional partners to bring this capability closer to enterprises in these markets. We believe the next phase of enterprise AI will be defined not simply by what organisations can generate, but by how confidently they can use intelligence to make better business decisions.”

“Over the last 6 years, our partnership with Infoveave has enabled us to address a growing need among Australian businesses for smarter, more connected decision-making. We have helped organisations gain better visibility across their operations, improve business efficiency and make more informed, data-led decisions. As demand for AI & Unified Decision Intelligence solutions accelerate, we see significant opportunities in the Australian market and are well positioned to take this partnership into its next phase of growth and support more organisations as they scale”, remarked Richard Vaughan, CEO, Zipform Digital, Infoveave's partner in Australia.

The regional expansion will be driven by a partner-led, go-to-market model designed to combine Infoveave's product capabilities with partners' local market knowledge, enterprise relationships and implementation expertise. Through this strategy, Infoveave aims to engage businesses across data-intensive sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, banking, logistics, energy and utilities, where effective decision-making depends on consistent and reliable information across multiple systems and functions.

Elaborating on the partnership with Infoveave, Venkatesh Achari, Founder & CEO of StratosPro Tech Malaysia Sdn Bhd says, "Malaysian enterprises are not short of data. What they lack is the governance and decision discipline to act on it with confidence. That gap is sharpest in banking, insurance and the public sector, where the question is never only what the dashboard shows, but whether the decision behind it can be defended. Infoveave gives us a unified platform to close that gap, and our role is to bring the advisory layer around it starting in Malaysia and extending across ASEAN as the practice matures."

Infoveave developed and launched its Unified Decision Intelligence proposition in 2020, combining data management, analytics, quality, governance, automation and AI-assisted reasoning. Its presence in India and Australia, provides a foundation for the next phase of international market development, while its continuing product evolution reflects the growing need for enterprises to connect trusted data with contextual intelligence. The company has also announced security and privacy credentials, including ISO 27701 and ISO 27017 certifications, supporting its focus on responsible enterprise data management.

About Infoveave

Infoveave is an Indo-Australian enterprise technology venture, backed by Noesys Software Pvt. Ltd., an established enterprise software and product engineering company with over a decade of experience in building technology solutions and delivering enterprise transformation. Its Unified Decision Intelligence platform combines data integration, data quality, governance, workflow automation, analytics and agentic AI to help enterprises transform fragmented information into trusted business intelligence and better decisions. Its AI assistant, Fovea, enables users to interact with governed enterprise data through natural-language exploration and AI-assisted workflows. Infoveave has an operating presence in Bengaluru, India, and Melbourne, Australia, with Australia serving as its flagship international market.