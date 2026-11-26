MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Recognition reinforces the Group's commitment to responsible hotel management and the integration of sustainability into its business operations

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company overseeing hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences in the Asia-Pacific region, has received the AMCHAM Corporate Impact Recognition 2026 at the Impact Recognition Level from the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM). Presented under the AMCHAM Corporate Impact Awards programme, the recognition acknowledges organisations that integrate their business operations with the creation of long-term economic and social value. ONYX received the recognition for embedding sustainability into its corporate and hotel management practices, covering environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations under its ONYX For Planet approach.

For ONYX Hospitality Group, responsible business practices extend beyond corporate social responsibility activities and efforts to reduce environmental impact. They are embedded in the management of its hotels across multiple areas, from raising operational standards and improving energy and resource efficiency to responsible sourcing, employee welfare and collaboration with local communities. By integrating sustainability into day-to-day operations, the Group aims to make it an integral part of how its business is managed and support sustainable business growth over the long term.

A key area of progress has been the advancement of sustainable tourism standards in accordance with the criteria of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). In 2025, four properties – Amari Bangkok, Oriental Residence Bangkok, Amari Bangsaen and Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok – achieved GSTC certification. In 2026, a further eight properties in Thailand received certification: Amari Pattaya, Amari Hua Hin, Amari Phuket, Amari Samui, Shama Petchburi 47, OZO North Pattaya, OZO Phuket and OZO Chaweng Samui. This brings the total number of certified properties in Thailand to 12. Amari Vientiane in Lao PDR has also achieved the same certification.

In addition, 12 properties in Thailand have received Carbon Footprint for Organization (CFO) certification. These comprise 11 of the GSTC-certified properties listed above: Amari Bangkok, Oriental Residence Bangkok, Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok, Amari Pattaya, Amari Hua Hin, Amari Phuket, Amari Samui, Shama Petchburi 47, OZO North Pattaya, OZO Phuket and OZO Chaweng Samui, together with Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok. The certification enables the systematic measurement and monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions from hotel operations, providing data to inform the Group's future emissions reduction plans.

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ingredients from local farmers and producers, and working with Sinergia Animal Thailand, an international animal protection organisation, to promote animal welfare through the procurement of cage-free eggs. Other initiatives include reducing single-use plastics through drinking-water systems and refillable bottles, as well as using Winnow technology to monitor and reduce food waste. The Group also works with SP Group to introduce high-efficiency cooling systems at its hotels, improving energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

In social and community development, ONYX Hospitality Group places importance on creating opportunities and improving quality of life through its LookBeyond initiative. The programme supports improvements to vocational training facilities and provides sewing equipment to the Central Women's Correctional Institution, helping women develop practical skills and prepare for employment opportunities after their release. The Group also provides assistance to communities affected by natural disasters and other emergencies. By 2030, ONYX aims to improve the quality of life of 30,000 people through support for education, vocational skills development and local entrepreneurship.

The Group also collaborates with WWF Thailand to promote environmental awareness among young people, and with Scholars of Sustenance Thailand (SOS Thailand) to redistribute surplus food that remains suitable for consumption from its hotels to local communities. Five properties participate in the programme, helping to reduce food waste while making better use of available resources for social benefit. In 2026, Amari Pattaya and Amari Bangsaen, both managed by ONYX Hospitality Group, received the Good Sustaining Partner Award from SOS Thailand in recognition of their ongoing collaboration and contributions to the initiative.

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Responsible business management also encompasses corporate governance. ONYX Hospitality Group places importance on respecting human rights, ensuring equal treatment of employees, and maintaining ethical business practices in procurement and supplier management. In 2026, Amari Bangkok and Amari Bangsaen, both managed by ONYX Hospitality Group, received Business Good Governance Standards certification for the 2026–2029 period.

Looking ahead to 2027, ONYX Hospitality Group plans to extend sustainability certification to additional properties across its portfolio, while continuing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and develop ESG monitoring systems. These systems will support the evaluation of performance and enable the Group to use relevant data to inform ongoing improvements in its operations. Through these efforts, ONYX aims to further embed ONYX For Planet into its long-term business management approach, while creating value for guests, business partners, communities and the environment.

With more than 60 years of experience in the hospitality industry, ONYX Hospitality Group has built its expertise in hotel management by combining its Thai roots with a global perspective. The Group continues to strengthen its competitiveness and expand its presence in the regional hospitality industry, while working towards its vision of becoming The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Asia Pacific.

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About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.

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