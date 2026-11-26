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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's prime office rents have increased by 13.7% since January, forcing businesses to reassess their accommodation budgets as limited availability sustains competition for premium commercial properties.

An annual rental budget of AED500,000 ($136,147) now secures approximately 1,320 sq ft of Grade A office accommodation, against 2,080 sq ft at the end of 2023, representing a 37% reduction in the space businesses can afford.

The figures, compiled by commercial property consultancy Bright Rich | CORFAC International in its third-quarter market review, show Dubai's office vacancy rate declining to 3.9%, while rental growth is becoming increasingly concentrated in the upper end of the market.

Weighted average asking rents for Grade A offices reached AED380 per sq ft annually at the end of September. Grade B+ accommodation commanded AED260 per sq ft, representing a marginal decline of 1.5% from the beginning of 2026.

The divergence suggests that businesses unable to justify premium rental expenditure may find greater negotiating flexibility in secondary buildings, although accommodation costs across both segments remain substantially above 2023 levels.

Vacancy across the emirate decreased by 1.1 percentage points from December 2025, reaching the lowest level recorded by the consultancy since it began tracking the market in 2020. Availability remains particularly restricted within established commercial districts.

Georgii Martyanov, director of Bright Rich | CORFAC International in the UAE, attributed demand to international companies establishing operations in Dubai and existing businesses expanding their presence. Limited construction over several years has contributed to shortages, encouraging occupiers to negotiate leases before buildings are completed.

The consultancy expects scheduled developments between 2027 and 2030 to provide more than 18.9 million sq ft of additional accommodation, with Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road emerging as important centres of construction activity.

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Separate research by Savills broadly supports expectations of increasing supply, projecting approximately 20.4 million sq ft of gross leasable office space between 2026 and 2030. The property consultancy anticipates a more pronounced expansion in available stock from 2028.

Delivery schedules remain important because substantial portions of buildings approaching completion have already been committed to tenants. Consequently, construction activity does not necessarily translate into immediately available accommodation for businesses seeking premises.

Cushman & Wakefield Core expects approximately 770,000 sq ft of offices to be completed during the fourth quarter, including developments in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai International Financial Centre.

Its assessment places total anticipated office completions for 2026 at 1.7 million sq ft. The consultancy expects rental performance to vary increasingly between districts and between buildings under individual ownership and those containing separately owned units.

The broader market presents a more nuanced picture than the increase in premium rents suggests. Cushman & Wakefield Core recorded average office rents of AED213 per sq ft during the third quarter, representing quarterly growth of 4%, while occupancy remained broadly unchanged.

Savills recorded average market rents of approximately AED241 per sq ft, with limited movement during the quarter. Differences between consultancy estimates reflect separate market assessments and should not be interpreted as directly comparable rental benchmarks.

Leasing activity continues to favour smaller premises. Savills found that accommodation measuring less than 1,000 sq ft accounted for 66% of rental transactions, with units below 500 sq ft representing 40% of activity.

Toby Hall, head of commercial agency at Savills Middle East, said businesses were placing greater emphasis on transport connectivity, building standards and location when assessing their accommodation requirements. Financial technology companies were among international occupiers supporting demand for higher-quality premises.

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Flexible workspace providers are also becoming increasingly significant participants in Dubai's commercial property market. Cushman & Wakefield Core estimates that these operators accounted for nearly 10% of newly leased accommodation over the preceding 12 months.

Such arrangements allow businesses to accommodate changing workforce requirements without necessarily committing to conventional long-term leases. Landlords have also identified flexible workspace operators as potential tenants for substantial office areas.

The composition of forthcoming developments could influence the options available to different categories of occupiers. Savills expects strata-owned properties, where individual units have separate owners, to represent 86% of additional supply in 2028 and 78% in 2029.

Larger corporate occupiers seeking contiguous accommodation under a single landlord could benefit from a greater proportion of centrally owned developments scheduled for completion in 2030.

Cushman & Wakefield Core estimates that Dubai International Financial Centre could accommodate approximately four million sq ft of additional office space through 2031. Sheikh Zayed Road and Business Bay collectively account for more than 8.3 million sq ft of its identified development pipeline over the same period, including projects involving the conversion of existing properties.