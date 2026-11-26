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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has agreed to acquire Emirates Islamic Bank from Emirates NBD through an all-share transaction that would create the world's second-largest listed Islamic banking group by assets.

The agreement, announced on Wednesday following approval by the respective boards of directors, provides for DIB to acquire the entire issued share capital of Emirates Islamic. Emirates NBD will receive newly issued ordinary shares in DIB rather than cash consideration.

Emirates NBD will hold a 32.5 per cent stake in the enlarged banking group upon completion, establishing a significant strategic ownership position while relinquishing direct control of its wholly owned Islamic banking subsidiary.

Under the terms disclosed to the Dubai Financial Market, DIB will issue approximately 3.49 billion new ordinary shares to Emirates NBD. The agreed exchange ratio is 0.642 DIB shares for every Emirates Islamic share.

DIB's issued share capital will increase from approximately Dh7.24 billion to Dh10.73 billion under the proposed transaction. The new shares will be issued at their nominal value of Dh1 each as consideration for the acquisition.

Financial information as of September 30, 2026, puts the combined group's assets at approximately Dh585 billion ($159.2 billion), reinforcing DIB's position as the UAE's largest Islamic banking institution.

Completion requires final approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE, the Capital Markets Authority and other relevant regulatory authorities, alongside the necessary shareholder consent. The banks have not announced a definitive completion date.

DIB's board has recommended that shareholders approve the acquisition, associated capital increase and amendments to the bank's articles of association. The date of the general assembly convened to consider these proposals will be announced separately.

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The acquisition represents one of the most significant banking consolidation transactions in the UAE since the 2019 combination of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank.

The proposed combination brings together DIB's extensive corporate financing operations and Emirates Islamic's established consumer banking business. The enlarged balance sheet would provide additional capacity to finance major infrastructure projects, commercial developments and private-sector investment.

The banks expect the consolidation to improve funding efficiency through a larger deposit base, potentially reducing financing costs and supporting profitability. Management also anticipates opportunities to rationalise operating expenses and expand the distribution of financial products.

Such benefits remain dependent on successful integration, including the alignment of technology platforms, operational procedures, customer services and branch networks. Neither bank has disclosed quantified cost-saving targets or specific workforce restructuring plans.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Emirates NBD, said the transaction would support Dubai's ambitions to become a leading international centre for Islamic finance while providing customers with access to a larger financial institution.

He indicated that Emirates NBD's ownership interest in the expanded DIB reflected its continuing strategic commitment to Islamic banking and confidence in the combined institution's growth prospects.

Fadhel Abdulbaqi Al Ali, chairman of DIB, said the acquisition would improve the bank's ability to compete internationally and generate long-term shareholder value while supporting Dubai's economic development objectives.

For Emirates NBD, the transaction changes the structure of its exposure to Islamic banking. Instead of owning a dedicated subsidiary outright, the banking group will participate in the financial performance and potential dividend distributions of a substantially larger Islamic lender.

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The Investment Corporation of Dubai, the emirate's principal government investment arm, has significant existing ownership interests in both DIB and Emirates NBD, placing the transaction within a closely connected institutional ownership structure.

Emirates Islamic was delisted from the Dubai Financial Market in June 2025 after Emirates NBD completed the acquisition of shares held by minority investors. Its wholly owned status simplifies the proposed ownership transfer between the two banking groups.

The agreement comes as financial institutions across the Gulf face increasing expenditure requirements for digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and technological modernisation, contributing to the commercial rationale for banking consolidation.

DIB reported total assets exceeding Dh427 billion at the end of September, supported by its domestic operations and international banking interests. Its network extends across markets in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

DIB's board has authorised group chief executive Adnan Chilwan to execute the transaction documentation and associated undertakings on the bank's behalf.

Merrill Lynch International is serving as DIB's financial adviser, with Al Tamimi & Company providing legal advice and Deloitte undertaking financial due diligence. Emirates NBD has appointed J. P. Morgan Securities as its financial adviser, Clifford Chance as legal counsel and Grant Thornton as its financial due diligence adviser.

Also published on Medium.