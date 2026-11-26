Français fr Manifestation contre les violences envers les femmes à Lausanne Original Read more: Manifestation contre les violences envers les femmes à Lau

MENAFN - Swissinfo) More than 1,000 people demonstrated in Lausanne on Wednesday evening to call for an end to violence against women. Setting off from Montbenon, they marched to Place de la Riponne behind a banner reading:“We are not born women, but we die as women.” Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Over 1,000 people in Lausanne call for end to violence against women This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 08:59 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

This rally was organised by the Vaud-based Feminist Strike collective to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. According to the Lausanne police, the demonstration attracted between 1,300 and 1,500 people. The march proceeded without incident.

In the town of Biel, canton Bern, a torchlight march took place at around 5pm following a call on social media inviting“all trans, inter, non-binary, agender people and women” to make their voices heard and“commemorate the victims of feminicide”, according to a statement from the organisers. The demonstration, which drew 200 participants according to the organisers – though far fewer, according to the Bern cantonal police – took place peacefully, the police added.

More Debate Hosted by: Pauline Turuban How can femicides be prevented?

Femicides are a global problem. What are effective measures to prevent the killing of girls and women because of their gender?

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