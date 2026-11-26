MENAFN - Swissinfo) “There is moderate dissatisfaction” is what they say in Bern when a good compromise has been reached. A look at five defining examples from the last five years: from state pension reform to the current wrangling over the new Swiss-EU treaty package. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss political compromises that shaped the past five years This content was published on November 26, 2026 - 09:00 9 minutes

I write about political developments and social issues that are relevant for the Swiss Abroad. As part of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation's "dialogue" project, I further aim to encourage multilingual debates between the Swiss Abroad and people living in Switzerland. After graduating from the MAZ School of Journalism, I worked as a program director at a local radio station in Basel and reported on political, economic, social and cultural topics. I have been working for SWI swissinfo since 2023.

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Deutsch de Fünf Kompromisse, die die Schweizer Politik geprägt haben Original Read more: Fünf Kompromisse, die die Schweizer Politik geprägt Français fr Cinq compromis qui ont marqué la politique suisse Read more: Cinq compromis qui ont marqué la politique s Italiano it Cinque compromessi che hanno fatto la Svizzera Read more: Cinque compromessi che hanno fatto la Svi 日本語 ja 「妥協」が動かしたスイスの政治 5つの事例 Read more: 「妥協」が動かしたスイスの政治 العربية ar خمسة توافقات أثّرت في السياسة السويسرية Read more: خمسة توافقات أثّرت في السياسة السو 中文 zh 塑造瑞士政治的五个妥协议案 Read more: 塑造瑞士政治的五

Switzerland is regarded as a country of compromise. Justice Minister Beat Jans recentlyExternal link said of this quintessentially Swiss virtue:“For many people today, 'compromise' is almost a dirty word. But in fact, it is the very essence of Switzerland.”

Switzerland's first compromise is regarded as the 1848 Federal Constitution.“From a political-historical perspective, the most important compromise during the formation of the federal state was the introduction of the bicameral system,” says University of Bern political scientist Adrian Vatter. The system comprises the House of Representatives, whose seats are allocated according to population, and the Senate, in which every canton has two seats regardless of its size – except six cantons, which have one each.

“This institutional compromise laid the foundation for Switzerland to emerge and function in the long term,” says Vatter.

The foundation for the compromise-based system of Swiss politics had been laid. However, this compromise is facing headwinds. Competition between parties has intensified. The tone of debate has become harsher. Taking a hard line is seen as the route to success – and a hard line means making no compromises. This comes at a price: Parliament now demands more in return for concessions.

Although it has become more difficult,“the willingness of the various parties to work together on important issues is certainly there,” says Vatter. This is also made clear by the major compromises of recent years.

Old-age and survivors' insurance (OASI) reform

“The OASI reform is an example of a classic social policy package compromise; a proposal capable of securing a majority was produced, even though the reform remained highly controversial politically,” says Vatter. Both sides made concessions. Women, for example, had to“accept a retirement age of 65, while for the centre-right, funding via VAT was a bitter pill to swallow”.

By the narrowest of margins, the Swiss electorate then approved the amendment to the OASI Act on September 25, 2022. Voters backed the reform with just 50.6% – and the VAT increase to fund it with 55.1% – ending a 20-year stalemate.

After the OASI reform came into force in 2024, a miscalculationExternal link on the part of the federal government caused a stir. It turned out that the OASI was in a better financial position than anticipated. The women's wing of the left-wing Social Democrats felt that women had been deprived of a year's pension based on false arguments and, together with the left-wing Greens, lodged an appeal against the vote on raising the retirement age for women. However, the Federal Court dismissed this appeal.

Climate Protection Act

The example of the OASI reform shows that, ultimately, whether a compromise stands or falls may depend on the electorate. The role of direct democracy is even more evident in the Climate Protection Act, which was passed in 2023 with 59.1% of the vote.

Of particular interest here is the process leading up to the referendum. Initially, a different proposal was on the table: the Glacier Initiative. However, the people's initiative launched by the Climate Protection Switzerland association – a citizens' proposal to amend the constitution – went too far for the Federal Council (Switzerland's executive body) and parliament. Parliament then drew up an indirect counterproposal, a law that took up the initiative's core demands without amending the constitution but did not, among other things, include an explicit ban on fossil fuels – making it slightly less striking but more likely to secure a majority.

“By focusing on incentives rather than bans, it was possible to secure a majority,” says Vatter. The Climate Protection Act is an example of how one attempts“to accommodate far-reaching demands from direct democracy – whether from civil society or individual parties – with a direct or indirect counterproposal and subsequently find a compromise solution”.

>> Switzerland has held plenty of climate votes over the past decade – what were the outcomes?

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