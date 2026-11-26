German consumers still aren't buying the resilience story business sentiment indicators are telling. According to the latest GfK consumer confidence indicator, consumer sentiment has improved only marginally and remains well below its September level. Likely reflecting labour market uncertainty and the impact of higher prices, consumers' propensity to save remains high, while their appetite to spend remains close to historic lows. More concerning for the ECB, price expectations have risen further.

Since the 2022 energy shock, German consumer confidence has sat deeply in negative territory. Against this background, stagnating and sometimes even positive private consumption has been a surprise. This year, however, private consumption is back as a drag on growth. The worsening labour market, with dropping employment and increasing unemployment, as well as weakening real wages combined with job insecurity and the energy price shock, has kept German wallets closed.

Looking ahead, it is hard to see how the German consumer could suddenly transform from a drag into a growth driver. The macro backdrop for consumers is hardly going to change. Precautionary savings rather than a spending spree is the most likely scenario for 2027.

All in all, this morning's disappointing consumer confidence puts the latest improvements in other leading indicators, like the Ifo index and PMIs, into perspective. If anything, the current cyclical rebound has clearly not reached consumers, and with high energy prices, labour market uncertainty and higher interest rates, it is doubtful that it actually will.