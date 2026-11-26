MENAFN - ING) USD: Defining boundaries

In another wild ride for risk assets yesterday, it seems that investors are starting to carve out some boundaries. Levels below 7000 in the S&P 500, below $12,000/MT in copper and above 104.50 in the DXY all seem to be sufficient re-pricing for the time being. Whether it was the sharp fall in short-dated US rates yesterday that helped risk assets – on views that the Fed would have to soften its tightening stance – remains to be seen. But at one point, two-year US swap rates were 12bp lower on the day. They have since retraced a large chunk of that drop.

The problem in calling a more durable recovery in risk assets from here is that the Fed looks certain to tighten in December and remain hawkish. Third quarter growth came in at more than 4% quarter-on-quarter annualised, the labour market seems to be picking up and inflation is re-accelerating from levels well above target. As many commentators have said, the bar for the Fed to come and save risk assets with a softer monetary policy stance is high.

As such, there seems to be no reason to expect a much weaker dollar in the near term. However, some stability in risk assets can allow good stories to come through, such as in Korea (see below) and perhaps Brazil too, if President Lula opts for a market-friendly finance minister in the form of Bradesco's chairman.

With the US out for Thanksgiving today, expect very quiet markets, with DXY probably drifting at the bottom of a 103.50-104.50 range.

Chris Turner

EUR: Consolidation kicks in

Let's start with the positives. EUR/USD has held support at 1.0880 this week and a close tomorrow around the current level (1.0975) would suggest the first week of reversal since dollar strength drove this 7% EUR/USD drop since late August. December normally sees a weaker dollar and this week's EUR/USD drop substantially overshot short-term rate differentials. Lower energy prices this month have also improved the eurozone's terms of trade, which the euro is yet to adjust to.

The problem is that the central drivers of dollar strength – a strong US economy, inflation above target and a hawkish Fed – remain fully intact. Looking at US real rates, the drop in inflation expectations this week has outpaced the drop in nominal rates and the two-year real swap rate remains at 2.40%, matching the highs from 2023. This, we think, is central to the sell-off in precious metals and bitcoin.

For today, the focus will be on the release of the ECB minutes from the October meeting and potentially an announcement on the new leadership team at the central bank.

Expect EUR/USD to trade in a tight range not far from 1.0975 today, and it is not clear what the catalysts will be for a break back above 1.10 next week.

Chris Turner

CEE: Pushing the limits

Yesterday's continuation of the global risk-off sentiment and de-risking confirmed our bearish bias for the region, with the CZK outperforming its peers. EUR/PLN and EUR/HUF tested new highs yesterday. With the US market closed or subdued for the next two days, the market might see some stabilisation in the region following a difficult few days.

Nevertheless, the bearish arguments remain; in our view, EUR/PLN, in particular, has further upside potential. Despite the rally in rates over the last few days, the market is still pricing in roughly 10bp of easing for the National Bank of Poland's December meeting. We, however, do not expect the first rate hikes until the first quarter of 2027. November inflation data, out on Monday, could prove decisive. If our expectations are confirmed, the unwinding of rate-hike expectations should open up further upside for EUR/PLN above 4.500.

On the other hand, EUR/HUF tested the 374 level again yesterday, which appears to be a ceiling. We have seen some hawkish comments from the National Bank of Hungary this week, suggesting that the central bank is not pleased with recent FX moves. We therefore believe that 374 could serve as a cap for now, and the NBH might potentially introduce further measures to keep the exchange rate under control.

Similarly, as we noted here yesterday regarding EUR/CZK, the 24.450 level has proven to be a cap for now. The pair is benefiting from a hawkish central bank, the only one to have raised rates since the onset of the US-Iran conflict.

Frantisek Taborsky

KRW: Bank of Korea hikes, story looks good

In hiking rates to 3.25% today, the Bank of Korea gave a notably upbeat assessment of the Korean economy. Its forecasts assume that strong semiconductor demand will extend into 2027, prompting it to raise its GDP growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027 to 3.9% and 4.1%, respectively, from 3.3% and 2.9%.

Exports and investment are driving those gains, and it expects weakish domestic consumption to slowly catch up too. Even though there was a 5-2 vote for the 25bp rate hike today, the expectation is that another 25bp rate hike is expected next year, which would see the policy rate matching the 23/24 cycle high of 3.50%.

From an FX perspective, it notes that it needs to match expected rate hikes from the Fed to avoid a weaker won adding to the inflation problem. (This stands in stark contrast to Banxico.) But more importantly, it has revised up its forecast for Korea's current account surplus to $500bn this year and $540bn next year. It's hard to think that Korea's prior record current account surplus was $123bn in 2025. Strong domestic growth rates mean that these overseas earnings can come home and that won strength will be welcomed.

The Korean won was one of our preferred currencies in our 2027 FX Outlook, and our end-2027 USD/KRW target of 1275 feels a little conservative.

Chris Turner