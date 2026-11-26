MENAFN - ING) Energy - Oil extends gains on Middle East supply risks

Oil prices rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with Brent climbing above $95/bbl and WTI above $85/bbl as escalating tensions in the Middle East continued to threaten regional crude flows. Recent attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including areas around the key Ras Tanura export hub and Red Sea ports, alongside reports of vessels being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz, have brought supply risks back into focus. Trading is likely to be thinner today because of the US Thanksgiving holiday, which could amplify price moves. Attention will also turn to this weekend's OPEC+ meeting, where producers are expected to discuss their production strategy for 2027.

Meanwhile, US commercial crude inventories rose by 1.1m barrels last week, although this was more than offset by a 2.9m barrel draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The commercial build was largely driven by weaker exports, which fell by 1.2m b/d to 3.27m b/d as high freight costs and softer Asian demand weighed on US crude shipments. Asian refiners have also reduced purchases of US crude as stronger Middle Eastern supply provides more competition. Gasoline and distillate stocks increased by 1.7m and 715k barrels, respectively, alongside stronger refinery activity.

US drilling activity also continues to recover, with the oil rig count rising by one to 470 last week, its highest since May 2025 and the second consecutive weekly increase. The EIA expects US crude production to average 13.86m b/d this year before increasing to 14.3m b/d, suggesting that higher domestic output could provide a partial offset to continued supply risks in the Middle East.

In natural gas, Henry Hub futures edged higher after US storage declined slightly more than expected. Inventories fell by 24bcf last week, compared with expectations for a 23bcf withdrawal, leaving stocks at 3.858Tcf. Storage remains 2% below year-ago levels but 2.1% above the five-year average.

Metals - Copper recovers from Wednesday's lows

Copper recovered on Thursday after sliding to an 11-month low in the previous session, with LME prices gaining more than 3%. The metal is still around 15% lower this month following a sharp deterioration in risk appetite, as markets reassess expectations around AI investment alongside the prospect of US interest rates staying higher for longer. The scale of the recent decline contrasts with relatively tight conditions in parts of the physical copper market.

Elsewhere, aluminium's near-term squeeze is starting to ease, with the LME approving metal from PT Hua Chin Aluminium Indonesia for delivery against its contracts from 2 December. The smelter has capacity of around 480kt a year, and making its metal LME-deliverable should help channel more supply into a market where exchange inventories remain near record lows. The approval also reinforces the broader outlook for rising Indonesian aluminium supply, which should help loosen the market over time. Aluminium's cash-to-three-month backwardation has already fallen to around $112/t from more than $400/t on Monday as the extreme tightness in nearby contracts eases.

In precious metals, gold remains under pressure Thursday morning after a sharp sell-off on Wednesday briefly pushed prices below $3,500/oz, the lowest level in around 15 months. Bullion has been hit by growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates higher for longer, as sticky inflation reinforces the case for a cautious approach to further easing. A stronger dollar and elevated US yields have added to the pressure, leaving gold on track for a third consecutive monthly decline in November. With US markets closed for Thanksgiving today, thinner liquidity could amplify price moves.