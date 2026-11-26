MENAFN - KNN India)India's bio-economy is projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030, driven by biotechnology and growing applications in healthcare, agriculture and advanced research, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing the CII Global Genomics Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the Minister said India's biotechnology startup ecosystem had expanded from just 50-60 startups in 2014 to more than 11,000 today. The bio-economy has also grown from around USD 10 billion to nearly USD 195 billion.

Drawing a parallel with the role of information technology in the previous industrial revolution, Singh said biotechnology was emerging as a strategic technology platform.

He urged industry leaders, startups and investors to increase participation and investment in genomics, multi-omics and advanced biotechnology.

Genomics Offers Opportunities in Healthcare and Agriculture

The Minister said the convergence of DNA sequencing, computational biology, artificial intelligence and omics technologies such as metabolomics, transcriptomics and proteomics could transform disease understanding and enable personalised healthcare.

He highlighted India's genetic diversity as an opportunity for genomic research and global solutions, noting that the Genome India Project has completed whole-genome sequencing of 10,000 individuals across 80 population groups. He urged industry stakeholders to collaborate with the government to translate the data into practical applications.

He also highlighted biotechnology's potential in agriculture and livestock, including improving crop productivity, nutritional quality and resistance to pests and diseases, as well as strengthening livestock breeding and disease surveillance.

Government Push for Biotechnology Growth

Singh said the government had introduced the BioE3 Policy, focused on Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment, to accelerate sectoral growth.

The establishment of bio-foundries and supporting infrastructure is intended to help startups and industry convert research into commercially viable products.

Citing India's growing capabilities, he referred to the country's DNA vaccine for COVID-19, which was supplied to 30 countries, along with developments in HPV vaccines, haemophilia treatment research and cost-effective CAR-T cell therapy at Tata Memorial Centre.

Minister Calls for Greater Private Investment

The Minister urged the private sector to boost R&D investment and strengthen collaborations with government institutions, research organisations and startups, highlighting the Rs 1 lakh crore RDI Scheme to promote investment in high-impact technologies.

He also called on businesses to support scientific research through Corporate Social Responsibility funding, particularly in areas such as cancer and diabetes.

Singh said the government was working with the Health Ministry and ICMR to simplify biotechnology and advanced therapy regulations, address overlapping requirements and resolve industry concerns. He invited stakeholders to share specific challenges and suggestions.

Concluding his address, he urged CII to strengthen government-industry coordination and promote investment and research partnerships, emphasising that scientific progress should translate into improved lives, new products and economic opportunities towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.

(KNN Bureau)

