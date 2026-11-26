MENAFN - KNN India)Tamil Nadu's Industries Department has sought an additional Rs 1,600 crore for industrial incentives after exhausting its entire Rs 2,000-crore allocation for 2026-27 within the first 200 days of the TVK government. Fresh investment commitments crossed Rs 1.73 lakh crore during the period.

Industries Secretary Vijayakumar said the state may need to double its industrial investment targets for the year as it steps up efforts to attract manufacturers, speed up project implementation and expand industrialisation beyond established manufacturing centres, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Speaking at the second Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave on Wednesday, he said Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal 3.0, currently under development, is expected to be ready by January 2027.

The government is also preparing a new industrial policy in consultation with stakeholders and has issued 23 orders covering transparency, time-bound approvals, digital processing and inter-departmental coordination.

Focus on Exports and Faster Industrial Approvals

Tamil Nadu is targeting USD 72 billion in merchandise exports this financial year, having achieved USD 33 billion by August. Vijayakumar expressed confidence in surpassing the target through manufacturing expansion, export facilitation and deeper integration into global supply chains.

The Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Commission, chaired by the Chief Secretary, held its first meeting on November 13.

It proposed allowing industries to establish their own high-tension and extra-high-tension electricity connections by procuring equipment and carrying out installations as per Energy Department specifications.

The move aims to reduce delays in providing power infrastructure to industrial projects government is also streamlining industrial land allotments. Under SIPCOT's revised process, 72 of the 97 applications received have been cleared, covering around 464 acres.

The allotments were completed within the stipulated 21-day timeline, the secretary said the cabinet-approved Vettri Tamil Nadu mission document, the Industries Department has been assigned 37 projects, of which around 18 have been implemented or are at various stages of implementation, he added.

(KNN Bureau)

