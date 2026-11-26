MP Gets Rs 643.14 Cr Central Nod For 223 Bridges, Two Agri Clusters
The meeting was attended by state ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Aidal Singh Kansana, along with senior officials. Proposals relating to roads, bridges, housing, irrigation and central government schemes were discussed.
Road construction proposals worth approximately Rs 600 crore were also presented during the meeting.
The Centre will formulate a scientific agricultural roadmap for Madhya Pradesh in consultation with agricultural scientists. The state will also be provided with two agriculture clusters and two Centres of Excellence to promote modern farming practices and value addition.
Under the Clean Plant Programme, specialised nurseries will be developed in the state to provide farmers with disease-free and quality planting material.
Discussions were also held on providing assistance under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme and addressing other irrigation-related proposals submitted by the state.
(KNN Bureau)
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