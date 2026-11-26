MENAFN - KNN India)The Centre has approved Rs 643.14 crore for the construction of 223 bridges in Madhya Pradesh following a meeting between Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to discuss agricultural and rural infrastructure proposals.

The meeting was attended by state ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Aidal Singh Kansana, along with senior officials. Proposals relating to roads, bridges, housing, irrigation and central government schemes were discussed.

Road construction proposals worth approximately Rs 600 crore were also presented during the meeting.

The Centre will formulate a scientific agricultural roadmap for Madhya Pradesh in consultation with agricultural scientists. The state will also be provided with two agriculture clusters and two Centres of Excellence to promote modern farming practices and value addition.

Under the Clean Plant Programme, specialised nurseries will be developed in the state to provide farmers with disease-free and quality planting material.

Discussions were also held on providing assistance under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme and addressing other irrigation-related proposals submitted by the state.

(KNN Bureau)

