Starlight Centre Celebrates 100% PSLE Pass Rate For Its Inaugural Graduating Cohort
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2026 – Starlight Centre, a Singapore-based institution providing specialized after-school care and therapeutic support for children with autism, today announced that all three students in its inaugural Primary 6 cohort have passed the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), achieving a 100% pass rate and qualifying for the Secondary School track.
Established in 2024, this marks the first year Starlight Centre has guided students through the national PSLE milestone. Founded by Candy Lee after she recognized a critical gap in specialized after-school care through her own personal parenting journey, the centre was built to give families genuine peace of mind.
Many children with autism-whether studying in mainstream primary schools or at Pathlight School-possess the capability to take and pass the PSLE, yet they often face unique sensory, social, and executive-functioning hurdles along the way. Starlight Centre bridges this gap by supporting both students and their parents, making the entire PSLE journey structured, manageable, and far less stressful.
The centre's clinical framework is developed and supervised in collaboration with co-founder and Clinical Director Johnny Fok, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and Clinical Director of Intervention Services for Autism and Developmental Delay (ISADD). Under his guidance, the cohort's preparation was anchored by two signature programmes:
“I founded Starlight Centre out of my own need as a parent looking for an environment that truly understood how our children learn,” said Candy Lee, Founder of Starlight Centre.
“Many children with autism in mainstream schools or Pathlight can achieve the PSLE, but they need the right scaffolding to navigate its unique challenges without burning out. Having Johnny Fok from ISADD guide our clinical approach-and seeing our very first cohort successfully progress to secondary school-gives parents real hope and peace of mind that their children don't have to walk this stressful journey alone.”
“When we combine evidence-based behavioural support with structured academic preparation, neurodiverse learners can navigate high-stakes exam environments with confidence,” added Johnny Fok, Clinical Director of Starlight Centre and ISADD.“For children on the spectrum, the real milestone isn't just the exam result itself-it's building the motivation, emotional regulation, focus, and resilience needed to sit through national exams without burning out. Seeing our inaugural PSLE students cross that finish line and qualify for secondary school speaks volumes about their hard work, the trust of their parents, and the dedication of our educators.”
As the cohort prepares to enter Secondary 1 in 2027, Starlight Centre continues to support their transition into secondary school life through individualized therapeutic interventions, including Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) and social skills groups.
For more information about Starlight Centre's RISETM and EXAMTM programmes, enrolment, and therapeutic support services, please visit .
Hashtag: #StarlightCentreAbout Starlight CentreFounded in 2024 by Candy Lee in collaboration with Clinical Director Johnny Fok of ISADD, Starlight Centre provides specialized after-school care, early intervention, and evidence-based therapeutic support for children with autism in Singapore. Supporting students from both mainstream primary schools and Pathlight School, the centre combines structured frameworks like RISETM and EXAMTM with Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) to empower children and give parents peace of mind.
Established in 2024, this marks the first year Starlight Centre has guided students through the national PSLE milestone. Founded by Candy Lee after she recognized a critical gap in specialized after-school care through her own personal parenting journey, the centre was built to give families genuine peace of mind.
Many children with autism-whether studying in mainstream primary schools or at Pathlight School-possess the capability to take and pass the PSLE, yet they often face unique sensory, social, and executive-functioning hurdles along the way. Starlight Centre bridges this gap by supporting both students and their parents, making the entire PSLE journey structured, manageable, and far less stressful.
The centre's clinical framework is developed and supervised in collaboration with co-founder and Clinical Director Johnny Fok, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) and Clinical Director of Intervention Services for Autism and Developmental Delay (ISADD). Under his guidance, the cohort's preparation was anchored by two signature programmes:
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RISETM (Social and Community Skills): Equips students with essential interpersonal and life skills-such as following social rules, setting physical boundaries, navigating bullying, and using money safely-through role-play, games, and group discussions, alongside dedicated resources for parents and caregivers.
EXAMTM (Academic Skills Development and Learning Support): Builds strong learner repertoires through daily homework coaching, structured subject revision, test-taking strategies, exam stamina, and individualized academic goal-setting.
“I founded Starlight Centre out of my own need as a parent looking for an environment that truly understood how our children learn,” said Candy Lee, Founder of Starlight Centre.
“Many children with autism in mainstream schools or Pathlight can achieve the PSLE, but they need the right scaffolding to navigate its unique challenges without burning out. Having Johnny Fok from ISADD guide our clinical approach-and seeing our very first cohort successfully progress to secondary school-gives parents real hope and peace of mind that their children don't have to walk this stressful journey alone.”
“When we combine evidence-based behavioural support with structured academic preparation, neurodiverse learners can navigate high-stakes exam environments with confidence,” added Johnny Fok, Clinical Director of Starlight Centre and ISADD.“For children on the spectrum, the real milestone isn't just the exam result itself-it's building the motivation, emotional regulation, focus, and resilience needed to sit through national exams without burning out. Seeing our inaugural PSLE students cross that finish line and qualify for secondary school speaks volumes about their hard work, the trust of their parents, and the dedication of our educators.”
As the cohort prepares to enter Secondary 1 in 2027, Starlight Centre continues to support their transition into secondary school life through individualized therapeutic interventions, including Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) and social skills groups.
For more information about Starlight Centre's RISETM and EXAMTM programmes, enrolment, and therapeutic support services, please visit .
Hashtag: #StarlightCentreAbout Starlight CentreFounded in 2024 by Candy Lee in collaboration with Clinical Director Johnny Fok of ISADD, Starlight Centre provides specialized after-school care, early intervention, and evidence-based therapeutic support for children with autism in Singapore. Supporting students from both mainstream primary schools and Pathlight School, the centre combines structured frameworks like RISETM and EXAMTM with Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) to empower children and give parents peace of mind.
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