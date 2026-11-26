Ooredoo and New Balance, the Official Sports Footwear and Apparel Partner of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo, have extended their strategic partnership for a further three years, covering the 2028, 2029, and 2030 editions of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo.

The extension was marked at a signing ceremony at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. The agreement was signed by Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, senior director, Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar and Vice-Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, and Stuart Henwood, Regional General Manager, Middle East, Africa, and India at New Balance.

Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar and Vice-Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Committee, said:“The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo is about more than running. It unites our community, welcomes runners from around the world and reflects Qatar's passion for sport and well-being. Now a World Athletics Platinum Label marathon, it reflects Qatar's strong standing as an international destination for sport. Extending our partnership with New Balance through 2030 shows our confidence in the marathon's future.”

Stuart Henwood, regional general manager, Middle East, Africa, and India at New Balance, said,“We're immensely proud to extend our partnership with Ooredoo for a further three years and to continue supporting the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo. Together, we're helping more people across Qatar feel confident enough to give running a go, enjoy their first race and find a community that keeps them running long after race day.”

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