MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Quest, part of the Doha Oasis destination, has been named Premier Theme Park Experience at the Qatar Tourism Awards 2026, earning the title for the second time and confirming its place among Qatar's leading entertainment destinations.

Presented at the awards' fourth edition, held in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism), the title follows Quest's first win in 2024 and its Outstanding Service Excellence award in the Entertainment & Recreation category in 2023. That makes three wins in four editions, and Quest has kept raising its own bar throughout.

This year alone, Quest was named Best Theme Park in its visitor category at the MENALAC Awards for the second year running, alongside Best Design for a Leisure & Entertainment Facility. It won country titles for Best Family Entertainment Destination at the International Travel Awards and Best Indoor Theme Park at the Arabian Best of Best Awards, as well as Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards for both Doha Quest and iFLY Quest. Its Discover Your Quest Self campaign was named Middle East's Leading Marketing Campaign at the World Travel Awards and took a Silver Stevie Award for Most Innovative Social Media Campaign, while a Gold Stevie Award recognised Quest's innovation in employee engagement. The count now stands at 25 national, regional and international awards, recognitions and world records.

Heiko Engels, General Manager of Doha Quest, commented:“Being recognised once again as Qatar's Premier Theme Park Experience is a meaningful achievement for our entire team. Excellence is not something you achieve once and then maintain without effort. It takes consistency, care, creativity and a willingness to challenge ourselves every day. We are proud of how far Doha Quest has come, and even more focused on how much more we can achieve.”

That focus shows in what comes next. Guardians of the Hidden Chamber, developed with Sally Dark Rides, is the world's first Mini dark ride, the debut installation of Sally's new format. A trackless, interactive adventure, it packs cinematic storytelling, animatronics and gameplay into a compact footprint, with a ride time of more than four minutes. It is set to open in 2027, joining a park that already holds two Guinness World Records, with EpiQ Coaster (56.736 metres), the world's tallest indoor roller coaster, and Magma Blast (56.409 metres), the world's tallest indoor drop tower ride, and that also offers iFLY Quest and SkiQuest.

Behind the records and the new rides, Quest's reputation rests on exceptional service, rigorous operational and safety standards, and original concepts that give guests a reason to return, and on the people who deliver that experience every day.

As Qatar strengthens its position as an international tourism destination, Doha Quest will keep adding distinctive experiences and internationally recognised standards that give residents and visitors compelling reasons to come back. For Quest, this award is both a recognition of the standards it has set and a responsibility to keep raising them.

That commitment is captured in the destination's brand promise: There's Always More.

Doha Quest Doha Oasis destination Premier Theme Park Experience Qatar Tourism Awards Qatar's leading entertainment destinations entertainment