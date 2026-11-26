MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar reaffirmed its support for the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) during its participation in the Fund's 25th Board meeting in Tokyo on Thursday.

HE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jassim bin Mohammed Al Asmakh headed Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

His Excellency renewed Qatar's support for the Fund, reaffirming its commitment to continued international cooperation in preventing violent extremism, advancing initiatives aimed at addressing its root causes, and strengthening community resilience.

He underscored the importance of continued exchange of expertise and perspectives among Board members to strengthen the Fund's work and advance its objectives.

On the sidelines of the meeting, HE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jassim bin Mohammed Al Asmakh met with Keiichi Iwamoto, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Director-General of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation and the latest regional developments, as well as a number of issues of common interest.