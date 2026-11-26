QCB Expands HIMYAN Card Acceptance To Oman
The expansion allows "HIMYAN" cardholders to make purchases and cash withdrawals at supported points of sale and ATMs in Oman, in accordance with high security and protection standards, QCB said in a statement.
The move builds on the existing acceptance of the "HIMYAN" card in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, further expanding its use across the GCC and giving cardholders additional payment options when traveling between member countries.
QCB said the initiative reflects its continued efforts to develop the national payment ecosystem, strengthen regional integration in payment systems and provide secure and efficient payment solutions in support of the objectives of the Third Financial Sector Strategy.Himyan Himyan Cards
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