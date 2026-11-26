MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Boeing has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Qatar's aviation and defence sectors, emphasising continued operational support, closer industry partnerships and investment in local capabilities amid a challenging period for the region.

During a media roundtable this week, Boeing officials said the aerospace manufacturer maintained its support for Qatar, with no cancellations reported, while continuing to work closely with local partners to address operational requirements and ensure continuity.

“It has been a very difficult and trying time, but we have had fantastic cooperation across the whole company,” Boeing's President for the Middle East and North Africa Fahad Al Mheiri told The Peninsula.“The One Boeing culture, working together and upholding our values and behaviours, really came through during this difficult period.”

He noted that the challenges had strengthened relationships within the company and across the region, with teams working collectively to provide the necessary support.

On Boeing's operations in Qatar, Al Mheiri stated the company had maintained transparency and continued working with local stakeholders to ensure aircraft availability and operational flexibility.

He stressed that Boeing also assisted Qatar in managing fleet flexibility, identifying the most suitable aircraft for different routes based on capacity requirements and operational conditions. The company is additionally working on aircraft configurations, refurbishment requirements and other options to support the country's aviation and defence sectors.

Discussing Boeing's recently launched data analytics service 'Dataliner', Al Mheiri said the new capability would make extensive use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help airlines improve operational efficiency through better analysis of aircraft and fleet data.

“It's a new capability with significant AI involvement, bringing together a lot of data from the systems and the aircraft themselves,” Al Mheiri said.“Airline operators can use that information to analyse their fleets, take a closer look at performance and improve efficiency.

Meanwhile, Boeing Managing Director in Qatar Wael Zaoud highlighted the company's growing presence in the country and its intention to deepen its participation in Qatar's aerospace ecosystem.

Recalling Boeing's establishment of its local office in December 2010, Zaoud noted that the opening coincided with Qatar being selected to host the FIFA World Cup 2022, marking a memorable moment in the company's history in the country.

He said Boeing's engagement with Qatar had evolved over the years, including through its partnership with Invest Qatar, which supported the development of Boeing Aerospace Doha LLC. According to Zaoud, the establishment of the entity is intended to broaden its role beyond supplying aircraft and other platforms, allowing it to contribute more directly to the development of local capabilities.

He identified areas including sustainability, sustainment, research and development, and workforce training as key areas where the company aims to expand its involvement.

Zaoud added that the company's ambition is to become more deeply integrated into Qatar's aerospace sector by supporting local development, strengthening partnerships, and contributing expertise across multiple areas of the industry.