MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The British Embassy in Doha celebrated the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III yesterday with an event highlighting heritage, culture and traditions, while underscoring the longstanding friendship and strong diplomatic relations between Qatar and the United Kingdom.

Held at the Al Baraha Courtyard of the National Museum of Qatar, the celebration brought together distinguished guests, including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al-Muraikhi; Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro; Qatar Businessmen Association Board Member Sherida Saad Jubran Al-Kaabi, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Qatari and British communities in Doha.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al-Muraikhi (first left); Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro (first right); British Ambassador to Qatar H E Neerav Patel (second left); and Board Member of the Qatar Businessmen Association Sherida Saad Jubran Al-Kaabi (third left) cutting the ceremonial cake.

Addressing the gathering, British Ambassador to Qatar H E Neerav Patel described Qatar and the UK as global partners, with cooperation spanning trade, investment, energy, climate, culture, education, artificial intelligence and technology.

He highlighted the importance of people-to-people connections in strengthening bilateral relations, saying:“The longer I'm here, every day, the more I understand the value of this living bridge, this special, unique bond between friends, between families, between communities.”

Paying tribute to the late Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Ambassador said his legacy in Qatar and beyond would endure, describing him as“an inspiration” and a forward-looking leader who seized opportunities during times of extraordinary change. He also recalled the Father Amir's personal contribution to building the friendship between Qatar and the UK, noting that his passing was deeply felt in Britain, including by His Majesty King Charles III.

Turning to cultural cooperation, Ambassador Patel said:“Culture and creativity are at the heart of what we are celebrating this evening.” He highlighted opportunities for British and Qatari creatives to connect, collaborate and develop skilled workforces capable of reaching global audiences.

“Ultimately, it is those who create and nurture who shape our future. And here, in a place that brings Qatar's history and creativity together so beautifully, we also look forward. To new ideas. To new partnerships. And to everything we can create together,” he added.

A short video showcasing bilateral relations was screened, followed by a ceremonial cake-cutting to mark the occasion.

The celebration followed the Qatar-UK Creative Industries Skills Forum, held earlier in the day at the National Museum of Qatar. Organised by the British Embassy in collaboration with the British Council Qatar and Qatar Museums, the forum brought together policymakers, educators, cultural leaders and creative professionals to discuss talent development, skills-building and opportunities for collaboration in the creative industries.

The events formed part of the annual UK-Qatar Cultural Festival, celebrating the cultural connections and expanding cooperation between the two countries.