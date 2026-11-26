MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Coca-Cola has announced a recall of certain Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 375ml x 30-pack cartons in Australia after a labelling error resulted in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar being incorrectly filled into cans labelled Coca-Cola Classic.

The affected products were sold in Zero Sugar cartons and distributed through Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and online retailers in Queensland and Northern New South Wales.

According to the recall notice published on its website, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Australia Pty Ltd said the recall applies to products carrying the following details:

- Product: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar – 375ml x 30 Pack

- Batch code: B2

- Best-before date: May 9 2027

- Timestamp: 01:00–05:00

The recall was issued due to a packaging and labelling error, in which Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was mistakenly filled into cans labelled Coca-Cola Classic and then packed into Zero Sugar cartons.The company warned that the incorrect labelling could pose a food safety risk to people who need to avoid ingredients found in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, including aspartame, which contains phenylalanine. It may also affect people with diabetes who rely on accurate product labelling to manage their sugar intake.

Consumers sensitive to phenylalanine or those avoiding no-sugar products are advised not to consume the affected drinks.

Customers who have purchased the affected products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.