MENAFN - The Peninsula) Taibat Olaniyan | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Entertainment is non-stop this weekend, with a packed calendar of activities and events happening across Qatar.

Get ready for the excitement of the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, live music performances, family festivals, cultural experiences, vibrant outdoor markets and theatrical shows.

Read on for fun-filled weekend experiences across the country.

Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026

Until November 29

Lusail International Circuit

Experience the thrill firsthand as the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix delivers an electrifying blend of elite motorsport and world-class entertainment.

Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of fan experiences and entertainment offerings throughout the event.

Ruq'ah Calligraphy Workshop

November 28 | 11am–1pm

Museum of Islamic Art

Join calligraphy expert Hussein Ammar Ahmad for a workshop on ruq'ah, the final script style developed by the Ottoman Empire.

Rising to prominence in the 19th century, ruq'ah was celebrated for its legibility and straightforward elegance.

It remains widely recognized today, having been used in the titles of books, newspapers, and various publications.

Free to attend. Register for workshop here

Fireworks display

November 26 | 6pm

Place Vendôme Mall

This fireworks display marks the return of Place Vendôme's 24-Hour Sale, combining shopping promotions with entertainment and prize draws for visitors

The fireworks display offer visitors an evening attraction alongside shopping, entertainment and hourly raffle draws and prizes.

ExxonMobil STEAM Festival

Until November 28 | 9:30am – 5:30pm

National Museum of Qatar, NMOQ

Discover a lot of interactive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) experiences as participants experiment, and create.

Participant will engage in activities across the museum, including the STEAMLab,

Tickets are required. Click here to get it.

Drawtastic with Iraqi Modernism

November 28 | 4-6pm

Mathaf's Manara Art studio

Inspired by Mathaf's exhibition, What Lingers in the Artist Mind: Experiments and Legacies of the Baghdad Modern Art Group, this special edition invites participants to explore the styles and techniques of Iraqi artists while experimenting with different artistic approaches and expressing their own creativity.

Find out more about the event here

Ektashif Uzbekistan Exhibition Until November 28

Museum of Islamic Art MIA, Fourth Floor West Side Gallery,

Explore artworks by Qatari artists inspired by their journey through Uzbekistan and its rich Islamic heritage, traditional arts and iconic architecture.

Ektashif Uzbekistan is the result of an educational trip organised by the Museum of Islamic Art in collaboration with Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2025, the artists visited Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara, gaining inspiration from the cities' distinctive Islamic architecture and traditional arts.

The exhibition showcases works inspired by the journey, reflecting the artists' experiences and new perspectives on traditional Islamic art.

Uzbekistan: Heritage in Motion Until November 28

Museum of Islamic Art, MIA

This exhibition explores the Uzbekistan's rich Islamic heritage and its lasting influence on its culture, creativity and national identity.

Organised in partnership with the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation, the exhibition traces the country's Islamic history from before the 8th-century conquest of Central Asia to the present day, highlighting the connection between its heritage and its identity as a modern nation.

Visitors can discover historic manuscripts, architecture, ceramics, jewellery, clothing and silk textiles while learning about influential Islamic thinkers and the Samanid and Timurid eras.

To learn more about this event, click here

Nova Paw Festival 2026 Until November 28 | 2pm-10pm

The Pearl Island, Doha, Qatar

The first international festival in Qatar offers two days of world-class competitions, fashion shows, adoptions, and family fun-all judged to international standards.

Click here for more information on this event.

9th Doha Women Forum November 28 | 2pm - 6pm

Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas

The theme of DWF 2026,“Reframe: The Human Perspective,” brings together diverse voices and experiences to explore the issues that shape our everyday lives, challenge familiar ideas and open our minds to new ways of thinking.

From innovation and technology to leadership, success, motherhood and community, each discussion brings a fresh perspective.

Join the conversation. Click here to book your seat.