MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education held the second edition of its 'Inclusion and Empowerment' forum yesterday, bringing together educators, specialists, parents and community institutions to discuss ways to improve educational opportunities and support services for students with disabilities.

Held under the theme 'Towards Sustainable Inclusive Education' at the ministry's permanent headquarters, the forum highlighted the needs of students with disabilities and the importance of strengthening partnerships between families, schools and community institutions to improve the quality of education and services available to them.

The event also showcased good practices in supporting students with disabilities both inside and outside educational institutions, with a focus on expanding their opportunities for learning, rehabilitation and active participation in society.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Ibrahim Abdullah Al Mahandi attended the forum, along with several ministry officials, including Director of the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department Amna Ali Al Mulla.

The gathering also attracted a wide range of participants, including parents, educational leaders from general and higher education institutions, school administrators, specialists, educational consultants, university students, researchers and representatives of community organisations and specialised centres.

In her opening remarks, Al Mulla said the forum was being held as part of preparations to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed annually on December 3.

She stressed the importance of protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, promoting equity and inclusion, and empowering them to learn and participate actively in society.

True inclusion, she said, goes beyond simply providing students with access to schools. It requires an educational environment that responds to the individual needs of every student, respects their abilities and provides equal opportunities to learn and fulfil their potential.

Al Mulla described inclusive education as an integrated system supported by professionals carrying out an important educational and humanitarian mission. She also expressed appreciation for special education teachers, coordinators, assistants, specialists, school principals, support service providers and administrative and technical staff working in the field.

The forum focused on translating inclusive education policies and concepts into effective practices that address the individual needs of students with disabilities.

Discussions highlighted the importance of developing an integrated support system through closer coordination between education, assessment, diagnosis and support services, as well as strengthening institutional and community partnerships.