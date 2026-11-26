MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The School of Economics, Administration and Public Policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies held a two-day conference on the economics of conflict in the Middle East and North Africa, examining the impact of armed conflicts on economies, institutions and societies.

Institute President Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi opened the event, followed by presentations by co-convenors Dr. Jad Chaaban and Dr. Sahar Youssef on the importance of studying conflicts through economic, political and social perspectives. Chaaban stressed the need to look beyond direct losses and physical destruction to examine how wars reshape national and regional economies, markets, trade, investment, public spending and production.

He said a key research challenge is understanding how geopolitical risks and war-related shocks affect energy and food prices, inflation and financial markets, and why their impact varies across countries according to economic structures and institutional capacity.

Youssef highlighted the social and humanitarian costs of conflict, including its impact on individuals and families, living standards, food security, education, healthcare and employment.

She said the economic and social burdens of prolonged conflicts affect population groups unevenly and continue beyond the end of military operations, through declining incomes and purchasing power, disrupted public services and fewer educational and employment opportunities. The event provided a platform for researchers to exchange findings on the links between conflict, markets, institutions and natural resources.