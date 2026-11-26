MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has concluded its annual awareness campaign,“Bayda Min Wahy Al Sama” (White from Divine Revelation), aimed at strengthening the presence of the Prophetic Sunnah in the daily lives of individuals, families and the wider community.

Organised by the Women's Activity Section of the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, the campaign ran from November 1 to 18 under the theme“Ala Thaghrin Wahid” (United in Responsibility), featuring a series of awareness programmes and educational sessions delivered by prominent female preachers in Qatar, alongside Saudi preacher Anahid Al-Sumairi.

The campaign sought to deepen community members' connection with the Prophetic Sunnah, highlighting it as a comprehensive way of life and encouraging people to follow the Prophet Muhammad's (Peace and blessings be upon him) teachings, character and values in their everyday conduct.

The programme addressed a range of contemporary issues affecting women, families and society, including mental health, family and social relationships, declining enthusiasm in religious outreach, and responsible engagement with social media.

Through these discussions, the campaign sought to connect religious teachings with everyday challenges, demonstrating how the Prophetic Sunnah can guide personal behaviour, strengthen family relationships and promote social cohesion. The campaign also made use of digital platforms and social media to disseminate religious and educational content.

