MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, will host the second edition of the Qatar Advancements in Paediatric Excellence (QAPEX 2026) conference from December 4 to 5, 2026, at Andaz Doha.

QAPEX 2026 will bring together psediatricians, physicians, researchers, nurses, pharmacists, allied health professionals, and healthcare leaders to exchange expertise, explore emerging developments in paediatric medicine, and address clinical challenges affecting the health and well-being of children.

Chair of Psediatrics at Sidra Medicine and Chair of the QAPEX 2026 Scientific Committee, Dr. Ahmed Al-Hammadi said,“Advancing paediatric healthcare requires a collective commitment to continuous learning, scientific innovation, and collaboration across medical specialities.

“Through QAPEX, we are creating a platform that bridges the gap between emerging scientific evidence and everyday clinical practice, equipping healthcare professionals with the knowledge and practical tools needed to deliver safer, more effective, and personalised care.

“Our ultimate goal is to improve health outcomes for children and contribute to building a stronger, future-ready paediatric healthcare ecosystem in Qatar and beyond,” he added.