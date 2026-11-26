MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: WHOOP, the human performance brand, today opened WHOOP Qatar, a first-of-its-kind performance centre in the heart of Doha. The centre includes WHOOP Labs Doha, a corporate office, and the first flagship retail store that WHOOP has ever opened.

Located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the destination brings WHOOP retail, research, and human performance together under one roof.

The opening builds on the partnership announced in October 2025 between WHOOP and Invest Qatar, the country's Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, and reflects the growing importance of the Middle East to global business. WHOOP Labs Doha marks an important step in expanding the global research and performance science capabilities of WHOOP, creating opportunities to collaborate with regional institutions, athletes, and researchers.

“Qatar has embraced WHOOP in an extraordinary way, and today we're making a major investment in the future of human performance here,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP.

“WHOOP Qatar introduces our first international lab and our first flagship store ever. It gives us a home in the heart of the GCC to serve our members and help more people unlock their potential across Qatar and the wider region.”

CEO of Invest Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani said:“Qatar continues to advance its knowledge-based, technology-driven economy, attracting leading international companies to establish and expand their operations.

The opening of WHOOP Qatar marks an important milestone in our partnership, reflecting Qatar's ability to support global companies in their regional growth ambitions. The expanded presence of WHOOP will further advance sports technology, performance science and research collaboration in Qatar and the wider region.

The flagship store will offer the complete assortment of WHOOP products, including WHOOP MG, WHOOP 5.0, bands, apparel, and accessories.

Notably, WHOOP is also introducing an in-person WHOOP Your Way experience, in which visitors have the opportunity to create a completely bespoke WHOOP band by choosing from an assortment of textiles and premium metal finishes. Together, the store and lab establish a permanent home for the WHOOP community in the GCC and a platform for engagement across health, technology, research, and human performance.