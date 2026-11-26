MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Strategic Cooperation between Qatar Fund for Development of the State of Qatar and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Norway for 2026–2030, in Oslo, according to a statement issued by QFFD.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 2026 Arab-DAC Dialogue on Development, hosted by Norway in Oslo on November 24–25, which brings together heads and senior representatives of Arab Coordination Group (ACG) institutions and members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC).

The signing took place in the presence of Chairperson of QFFD H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Norway's Minister of International Development H E Åsmund Grøver Aukrust.

The MoU was signed by Director General of QFFD Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti and Director General of Norad Gunn Jorid Roset.

The MoU sets out a framework for strategic cooperation between the two institutions over the next five years, covering the exploration of potential co-financing opportunities and a joint wallet approach to support mutually agreed development initiatives; the exchange of knowledge and experience on development policies, financing approaches and programme implementation; support for capacity building and institutional learning through technical consultations and exchanges; and strengthened institutional dialogue to identify shared priorities and potential joint initiatives.

A QFFD delegation headed by the Chairperson attended the opening of the Dialogue, while the Director General held a number of bilateral meetings on its sidelines with parties of mutual interest.

The Director General spoke at the Dialogue's second session,“Scaling up Blended Finance for Sustainable Development: Including in Fragile Contexts”, which explored how Arab providers and DAC members can work together on blended finance approaches, including to address the impact of the digital economy on youth (un)employment in the MENA region.

This year's Dialogue focuses on the future of international development co-operation and scaling up blended finance for sustainable development.