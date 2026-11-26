MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced on Thursday, November 26, 2026, that Qatar has assumed responsibility for managing air traffic over international waters within the Doha Flight Information Region (FIR).

This development comes in implementation of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Decision No. (C-DEC 234/9).

It marks a significant milestone in the development of Qatar's civil aviation sector and strengthens its role in air traffic management and regulation at both regional and international levels.

The State of Qatar's expanded responsibilities now include managing air traffic over designated areas of international waters, in accordance with approved arrangements and agreements.

This development follows the completion of all necessary technical and operational requirements, including updating air navigation services agreements with neighboring States, enhancing navigation, surveillance and communication systems, and qualifying national personnel and air traffic controllers to operate within the expanded area of responsibility.

QCAA added that this step reflects the advanced level of readiness of Qatar's civil aviation system and underscores the country's continued efforts and commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination with regional States. These efforts contribute to supporting the safety of air navigation, enhancing the smooth flow of air traffic, and keeping pace with the growth of the air transport sector in accordance with international standards.