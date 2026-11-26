MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the registration of approved applicants for the 1448 AH Hajj season underway, officials and Hajj tour operators in Qatar have shed light on the factors determining pilgrimage costs, payment arrangements, accommodation options and the procedures governing registration and refunds.

Speaking during an episode of the television programme Hiwar Al Watan, Ibrahim Mohammed Al Naama, Head of the Coordination and Follow-up Section at the Department of Hajj and Umrah Affairs at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and representatives of three Hajj tour operators discussed the reasons behind price differences and the measures taken to protect pilgrims' rights.

The discussion featured Jassim Al Hardan, owner of Al Tawba Hajj campaign; Mohammed Al Hammadi, owner of Al Hammadi Hajj campaign; and Ahmed Al Mulla, owner of Taiba Hajj campaign.

Packages and payment options

Hajj tour operators said packages available in Qatar range from QR22,000 to QR100,000, depending on the location and category of accommodation, room occupancy and the services provided.

Economic packages were introduced last season, starting at QR22,000, offering pilgrims more affordable options.

Operators also pointed to the possibility of paying in instalments ahead of the pilgrimage, subject to arrangements with the respective campaign.

A pilgrim opting for a QR25,000 package, for instance, could pay QR5,000 per month over five months.

Al Naama explained that the ministry annually requests tour operators to submit their prices for single, double, triple and quadruple rooms.

The proposed prices are reviewed against those of the previous season before being approved.

What determines Hajj prices?

Hotel accommodation remains one of the largest expenses for Hajj operators, particularly at hotels located near the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Operators said the cost of securing a single hotel room in the central area surrounding the Grand Mosque during the Hajj season could reach QR70,000 to QR100,000, while accommodation farther away could be considerably less expensive.

Room occupancy also directly affects the amount paid by each pilgrim, with shared accommodation offering a more economical alternative.

Unlike domestic pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, who may perform Hajj over five days, operators serving pilgrims from abroad are required to provide comprehensive services, including hotel accommodation covering the period from Dhul Hijjah 4 to 14, international flights, transportation, meals and accommodation at the holy sites.

Operators explained that opting for a shorter pilgrimage would not necessarily reduce the package price, as hotel bookings and other contractual commitments cover the full period.

QR10,000 advance payment

Al Naama said approved applicants are required to make an advance payment of QR10,000 per person online before registering with their chosen Hajj campaign.

The amount forms part of the total package price and is not an additional charge.

The payment is transferred through the ministry to the Saudi Hajj electronic system to cover advance payments for services at the holy sites.

Approved applicants are given one week to select and register with the Hajj campaign of their choice.

Qatar's Hajj quota

Al Naama revealed that Qatar's quota for the upcoming Hajj season stands at 4,400, including administrative personnel and members of the official Hajj mission.

The allocation comprises 4,000 places for Qatari citizens and 400 for residents.

Priority in the selection process is given to applicants who have not previously performed Hajj, with consideration also given to elderly applicants and family circumstances.

He attributed the early registration process to the timetable set by Saudi authorities, under which Hajj permits must be issued by January 1, 2027.

Cancellation and refund conditions

Regarding cancellations, Al Naama explained that the QR10,000 advance payment can be refunded in full before the applicant's details are entered into the Saudi Hajj system.

Once the applicant is registered in the Saudi system, a deduction of QR300 applies when a refund is processed.

However, recovering payments becomes more difficult after the Saudi registration system closes, particularly when a replacement pilgrim cannot be found and payments for accommodation, flights and other services have already been made.

Al Naama revealed that the ministry is exploring the introduction of a reserve list of pilgrims in future seasons, potentially allowing approved applicants to be replaced in the event of withdrawals.

The proposed mechanism could facilitate refunds and reduce financial losses for both pilgrims and tour operators.

Equal services at holy sites

Despite differences in package prices, Al Naama said services at the holy sites have been standardised across Qatar's Hajj campaigns.

Pilgrims receive the same standard of services at the designated sites in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, regardless of their chosen campaign.

Accommodation facilities include air conditioning, beds and other amenities, while tour operators also provide religious guidance through scholars assigned to accompany pilgrims.

Al Naama noted that Hajj operators had agreed to absorb a slight increase in the cost of services at the holy sites rather than pass it on to pilgrims.

Monitoring and complaints

The ministry conducts inspections of Hajj campaign offices in Doha to ensure that contracts are complete and that the services offered correspond to contractual commitments.

During the pilgrimage, field teams monitor service quality, conduct unannounced inspections of accommodation in Makkah and follow up on complaints.

A dedicated call centre also operates around the clock to assist pilgrims, address complaints and coordinate requests for medical assistance and other services.

Pilgrims can submit complaints and enquiries through the ministry's website and official communication channels.