MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: Minister of State for International Cooperation, H E Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad has chaired the meeting of the working group on development and humanitarian cooperation between Qatar and Canada.

Held on the margin of the first Strategic Dialogue between the countries, the meeting discussed the cooperative relations between their countries and explored ways to support and strengthen them; the topics on the working group's agenda - primarily humanitarian and development cooperation in Syria and the Gaza Strip; supporting the continuation of providing essential services; and the integration of humanitarian response with early recovery efforts and sustainable development.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation commended the progress in the relationship between the two nations, emphasising the significance of this first strategic dialogue in establishing a more sustainable development and humanitarian partnership.

Earlier, the Minister of State for International Cooperation met with Secretary of State for International Development of Canada H E Randeep Sarai, on the sidelines of the first Strategic Dialogue between the two countries in Ottawa.

The meeting discussed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to support and cement them. It also discussed key items on the agenda of the working group on development and humanitarian cooperation, part of the strategic dialogue between the two nations, along with a number of other topics of common interest.