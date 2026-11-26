(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, the teaching hospital of Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has been ranked 9th among India's best hospitals and 5th among South India's best hospitals in the speciality of Orthopaedics in THE WEEK–Hansa Research Best Hospitals Survey 2026.

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal

The rankings were published in the 29 November 2026 issue of THE WEEK. The rankings are based on a survey of about 2,240 doctors, including 782 general physicians and 1,458 specialists, from 19 cities and the National Capital Region. They rated hospitals on reputation, the competency of doctors, infrastructure, research and innovation, and patient care. The results were then cross-checked against hospital data and through interviews with experts.

The recognition reflects the assessment of practising doctors from across the country in the speciality of Orthopaedics.

Dr Sharath K. Rao, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, said, "This ranking is especially meaningful because it comes from fellow doctors across India. At MAHE, our teaching hospitals are built on the belief that good patient care, sound teaching and meaningful research go hand in hand. I congratulate the Department of Orthopaedics and the entire team at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal on this well-deserved recognition."

Dr H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said, "For over six decades, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal has provided medical care to the people of coastal Karnataka and beyond. Today, our patients have access to robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery, 3 Tesla MRI imaging and experienced specialists, closer to home. Being ranked 9th in India and 5th in South India for Orthopaedics, in a survey voted by doctors from across the country, is a strong endorsement of this commitment. I congratulate our doctors, nurses, therapists and support staff, whose dedication has made this possible. We will continue to invest in the latest technology and expertise so that quality care remains within reach of every patient who comes to Manipal."

Established in 1967, the Department of Orthopaedics today works through five specialised units and dedicated clinics. It treats a wide range of bone, joint and muscle conditions, from a child born with a hand difference to an elderly patient who needs a new knee.

The department's Centre of Excellence for Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery offers robotic-assisted hip and knee replacements, and its surgeons also perform revision surgeries and shoulder and elbow replacements. Spine surgeons correct scoliosis and treat spinal tuberculosis and disc problems, often through minimally invasive techniques. Sports injuries such as knee ligament tears are treated through keyhole (arthroscopic) surgery, while the trauma team manages complex fractures of the pelvis and hip and patients with multiple injuries. The department also treats foot, ankle and shoulder problems, and performs limb-salvage surgery for bone tumours using special implants.

Children receive dedicated care through paediatric orthopaedics and hand surgery. At the HASTA Clinic, children born with hand differences are offered surgery, rehabilitation and 3D-printed prostheses. The department also runs the Artificial Limb Centre, which has been fitting artificial limbs and supports since 1979, and works closely with physiotherapy and occupational therapy teams to support patients' rehabilitation. As a teaching department of KMC Manipal, it trains undergraduate and postgraduate students.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 rankings, MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life, as well as for national and multinational corporations seeking top talent.