(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Scroll through any Indian social feed today and health is everywhere, step counts, protein targets, sleep trackers, supplement routines. India's wellness market has grown into a genuine economic force, expanding at a compound annual rate of around 28 percent and projected to cross 72 billion dollars, with some estimates placing the broader wellness economy on track to reach 500 billion dollars by 2030. By almost every visible measure, Indians have never been more interested in their own health.

Cureka highlights the importance of preventive healthcare and everyday wellness for a healthier India

Yet the healthcare system underneath all that interest tells a very different story. According to the latest National Health Accounts estimates, preventive care accounts for only around 13.5 percent of India's current health expenditure, while inpatient and outpatient curative care together consume well over half of it, with the remainder spread across prescribed and over-the-counter medicines, diagnostics, patient transportation, and health system administration. In practice, this means the bulk of what India spends on health is still spent on treating illness that has already set in, medicines, hospital stays, tests, and logistics, rather than on the everyday, lower-cost care that could have caught many of those problems earlier. Despite a decade of growing wellness awareness, most people in India still encounter the healthcare system only once they are already unwell.

The Gap Between Awareness and Access

The disconnect is not for lack of intent. Surveys and healthcare experts alike describe a population that is increasingly proactive in conversation, more people speak openly about preventive screenings, supplements, and lifestyle changes than a decade ago, but structurally, the system has not caught up. Routine check-ups and early screenings remain uncommon for most households, and many people still wait until symptoms become severe enough to disrupt daily life before seeking any kind of medical attention. With non-communicable diseases now linked to roughly 60 percent of deaths in the country, a rise driven heavily by lifestyle factors that early screening and consistent preventive care could catch far sooner, the cost of staying reactive is not just financial, it is measured in outcomes that could often have been avoided.

Out-of-pocket expenditure adds another layer to the problem. Households in India still bear a significant share of total medical costs directly, a burden that falls hardest precisely when a health issue has escalated into something urgent, exactly the point at which prevention is no longer an option. A system this exposed to catastrophic, late-stage costs has little structural incentive to prioritize the cheaper, earlier interventions that would prevent many of those costs from accumulating in the first place.

Prevention Is Not Just One Thing

Part of why this gap persists is that prevention itself is often talked about too narrowly, as though it only means stopping a problem before it ever begins. Doctors think about it more broadly, across three distinct stages, each demanding a different kind of everyday support.

The first is primary prevention, prevention before any problem exists, the daily nutrition, screening, and lifestyle habits that keep a person healthy. The second is secondary prevention, which comes into play once a condition has already been identified, making sure a manageable issue, a nutrient deficiency, early hormonal change, or a lifestyle condition like prediabetes, does not progress into something more serious. The third is tertiary prevention, prevention for someone already managing an ongoing condition, consistent care that stops complications from developing and protects quality of life over the years that follow a diagnosis. All three are prevention, even though only primary prevention tends to get the label in everyday conversation.

This is precisely the gap Cureka, India's doctor-curated preventive healthcare platform under Wedjat Health Solutions, was built to address, across all three stages, not just the first. Cureka was founded on a simple belief, that whatever the reason behind a person's health condition, they have the right to live a good life, and that protecting that life does not stop the moment a diagnosis is made. Rather than functioning as a place people turn to only once a doctor has already prescribed something, Cureka positions itself as part of the everyday routine, a catalogue of thousands of doctor-vetted products spanning nutrition and supplements, diabetic care, skin and hair health, and elder and baby care, built around the idea that healthcare should be a habit, not an emergency response, whether someone is trying to stay well, trying to stop an early issue from progressing, or trying to manage an existing condition without it worsening. Every product on the platform is sourced from verified manufacturers and curated by a panel of doctors, reflecting the same layered approach to prevention that public health experts are now calling for at a national scale.

A Habit-Based Model for a System Still Built Around Emergencies

What makes this shift difficult at a national level is exactly what makes it achievable at an individual one, habits are hard to build within a system that only responds once something is already wrong, but they are far easier to build when preventive products and guidance are made simple, accessible, and part of daily routine, whether someone is healthy, at early risk, or already living with a condition. Platforms built specifically around that daily, doctor-guided model are, in effect, doing at a household level what the broader system has struggled to do at a national one.

Where This Leaves India's Health-Conscious Population

As India's wellness economy continues to grow far faster than its preventive healthcare infrastructure, the gap between how health-conscious people say they are and how reactive the system around them remains is unlikely to close on its own. Closing it will require both policy-level investment in prevention and a genuine shift in everyday habits, made easier by platforms that treat care as an ongoing daily practice rather than a response to illness, or a door that closes once a diagnosis is made. For a country where illness is still treated far more consistently than health is protected, that shift may be the single most important change India's healthcare system needs to make next.

To explore Cureka's range of doctor-curated preventive healthcare products, visit .