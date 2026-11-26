(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Some celebrations deserve a setting as extraordinary as the occasion itself. From the timeless magic of Europe's Christmas markets to glamorous beachside festivities and sophisticated New Year's Eve celebrations in the world's most captivating destinations, the festive season offers an invitation to travel, explore and indulge. Discover destinations where distinctive experiences, local traditions and memorable celebrations come together to make the arrival of 2027 truly special.



Soneva Secret - F&B - Beach Dinner



Soneva, Maldives

The first festive season on Kunfunadhoo began with a tree, a handful of friends and a simple idea: that the season is about the people we love, the time we share and the joy of being together. Today, that spirit lives across three islands, each in its own way — the shared soul of Soneva Fushi, the shimmering wonder of Soneva Jani and the intimacy of Soneva Secret. No two festive stays need ever feel the same. Tell Soneva how you want yours to feel, and they will shape the rest around you. A return, always, to Just What Matters.

Some remarkable people find their way to Soneva over the festive season. Look deeper into the universe with British astronaut Tim Peake, take to the court with Grand Slam champion Jonas Björkman, discover new ways to move with Richie Norton and Nathalie Schyllert, or experience Copenhagen's Fiskebar as it journeys from island to lagoon. Not simply people to watch but people to spend time with.



Explore the festive programme here: soneva/events/festive-at-soneva



Amanbagh, India

Music, movement and storytelling bring the festive season to life at Amanbagh, drawing on Rajasthan's rich cultural traditions. Christmas Eve unfolds in the courtyard with flute melodies, tabla rhythms and Rajasthani folk music, while throughout the season guests can discover local crafts including lac bangle making, henna and rangoli – intricate decorative patterns traditionally created to welcome good fortune. New Year's Eve brings a traditional Indian fair, with celebrations continuing into 2027 with a Shiv Pooja ceremony, camel polo and a moonlit meditation beneath the Rajasthan sky.



Amangalla, Sri Lanka

Steeped in the history of Galle Fort, Amangalla draws on Sri Lanka's cultural and culinary heritage throughout the season. Its signature Rice & Curry Feast continues a tradition spanning more than 150 years, with Sri Lankan specialities prepared at live counters beside the pool. On Christmas Eve, carols sung by children from a local school fill the Great Hall, before a five-course dinner accompanied by live jazz and piano. On New Year's Eve, a reflective session led by a Buddhist monk invites guests to commit unwanted thoughts from the past year to paper and ceremonially burn them, concluding with a sacred chant blessing.

Celebrations and midnight fireworks follow, before the first day of 2027 begins with an almsgiving ceremony and the opportunity to visit local temples for blessings.



Aman Le Melezin, France

High in Courchevel 1850, Aman Le Melezin brings the festive season indoors and out, from days on the slopes to fireside gatherings and winter treats on the terrace. Christmas Eve begins with the arrival of Père Noël, followed by a traditional French dinner at Akari and sweet treats around the fireplace. On Christmas Day, hot chocolate, vin chaud and marshmallows are served around the braseros on the heated terrace. New Year's Eve ends beneath the stars, with a chocolate fountain and pink-hued candyfloss before midnight fireworks light up Courchevel and guests gather beneath the mistletoe to welcome 2027.



Aman Rosa Alpina, Italy

In the heart of San Cassiano, Aman Rosa Alpina celebrates the festive season against a backdrop of snow-covered peaks and the village's traditional Paisc de Nadé Christmas market. At the hotel, evenings move between Italian feasting at The Grill, piano-bar drinks at Il Salotto and private dinners in the Di Vino Room, surrounded by a collection of more than 25,000 bottles. New Year's Eve brings Champagne and celebratory menus across the hotel.

By day, guests can explore the Dolomiti Superski landscape with an expert guide, pausing for coffee and aperitivo along the way. Lunch awaits at the resort's own private Mountain Hut, with homemade pasta and dishes cooked over fire served against panoramic views of the Dolomite peaks.



Embrace the season with an all-encompassing winter stay:



Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel Christmas Facade Lights Fountain

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel, Italy

Set in a magnificent crescent-shaped palazzo overlooking Piazza della Repubblica, Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel brings together the grandeur of 19th-century architecture and the rich history of the Eternal City. Built over the remains of the ancient Baths of Diocletian, the hotel offers a distinctive setting in the heart of Rome. This festive season, in an exclusive partnership with Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, one of Italy's most revered cultural institutions, the hotel draws inspiration from The Nutcracker for its festive programme and scenography. Guests can discover elements from the opera house's treasured creative spaces, while younger visitors can take part in a Nutcracker-inspired culinary workshop, crafting edible ornaments for the hotel's Christmas tree. A festive treasure hunt leads families through the hotel's gardens, while New Year's Eve celebrations culminate at SEEN by Olivier, with panoramic fireworks views over Piazza della Repubblica.



Explore the festive programme here:

Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam, Netherlands

With a history spanning almost 160 years, Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam is one of the Dutch capital's landmark hotels, occupying a prime position on Dam Square, overlooking the Royal Palace. Its iconic Wintergarden, with its magnificent 19th-century glass roof, remains at the heart of the hotel's heritage and social life. This festive season, the hotel steps fully into its role as the city's living room, opening its inner world to the final night of the year for the first time with a new countdown experience. As Amsterdam comes together to welcome 2027, the hotel extends its New Year's Eve celebrations beyond the dining rooms, with its grand lobby and public spaces becoming a social stage with live DJs and elegant bars. For Christmas, The Cake Room offers a collection of handcrafted advent calendars and chocolate ornaments, alongside traditional Christmas brunches served beneath the soaring glass roof of the Wintergarden.



Explore the festive programme here:

MSC World Asia, Mediterranean

Set to begin sailing on December 4, 2026, MSC World Asia brings a new dimension to Mediterranean escapes, combining the excitement of a holiday at sea with the cultural influences and design inspirations of Asia. The newest flagship from MSC Cruises, the ship offers an expansive world of experiences, from exceptional culinary journeys and immersive entertainment to innovative leisure spaces and family adventures. Guests can discover the largest Venchi chocolate experience at sea, enjoy the European cruise debut of Eataly, and experience attractions including The Spiral @ Tree of Life, the longest dry slide at sea, and the over-water Cliffhanger swing. With more than 40 bars, restaurants, lounges and cafés, alongside an extensive choice of accommodation and entertainment, the ship promises something for every generation. Sailing on seven-night Mediterranean itineraries, MSC World Asia will visit Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Rome, Naples, Messina and Valletta, offering an unforgettable way to welcome the festive season and travel into 2027.



Explore MSC World Asia here: