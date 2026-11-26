(MENAFN- NewsVoir) CredAble, India's leading working capital and banking technology platform, today announced that it has acquired a 70% stake in Reql, an AI-native regulatory intelligence platform. With Reql, CredAble expands its banking technology portfolio into Reg-Tech, bringing a dedicated AI platform to compliance and legal teams at banks, financial institutions and corporates. The platform supports regulatory research, policy gap analysis and obligation mapping, and helps teams manage compliance actions from review to closure in one system. The acquisition addresses a persistent operational challenge for regulated institutions. A single circular can require regulatory changes to a lending process, a customer agreement and the controls that govern both. Compliance teams must determine which parts of the business are affected and coordinate the response across legal, risk, operations and technology. When that work is spread across teams and systems, closing out the actions arising from a single circular can take up to 60 days. Reql now backed by CredAble aims to reduce that cycle to less than four hours. The platform monitors official regulatory sources in real-time and automatically captures new circulars as soon as they are published. Teams can review regulatory changes and coordinate their response in a single workflow, with human-in-the-loop oversight ensuring that compliance professionals make final interpretations and approve actions. Reql's regulatory-focused small language model (SLM), with India-first coverage across the RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, MCA, IFSCA and 10+ regulatory bodies provides the foundation for this expansion. CredAble aims to bring Reql to wider institutions through its relationships with more than 100+ banking partners in India and globally, and through its experience deploying enterprise technology across more than 175+ corporates worldwide. Nirav Choksi, Chairman and Co-founder of CredAble, said,“Our ambition is to deepen the role CredAble plays in the institutions we serve globally. Adding regulatory intelligence strengthens our ability to support the operational and governance requirements that accompany their growth.” A standalone, general-purpose large language model (LLM) can summarise a circular or answer a regulatory question. Reql is built for the compliance workflow around that answer. It checks regulatory requirements against an institution's policies, agreements and procedures, linking each finding to the official source. Teams can assign confirmed gaps to owners and track them to closure, with evidence, reviews and approvals recorded in an audit trail.

Ashutosh Taparia, CEO of CredAble

Ashutosh Taparia, CEO of CredAble, said,“Regulatory intelligence is a valuable addition to the technology we provide to our clients. Reql has built a focused product around a demanding task: helping teams identify which regulations apply, interpret what a regulatory change implies and see the reasoning at every step. Institutions need that traceability before they trust AI with compliance. We intend to support its development and wider adoption through our institutional relationships and experience in delivering enterprise technology ensuring our deployments get Reql up and running within a week.”

Reql joins CredAble's AI-native suite spanning digital onboarding, credit assessment, receivables reconciliation and document intelligence. The addition enables CredAble to engage compliance, legal and risk teams alongside the lending and operations functions that it already serves.

CredAble is currently in active discussions with more than 15 banks in India and international markets on deployments for Reql and projects Reql to account for 25% of its consolidated revenue in the next 24 to 36 months.

Aisha Peenwal, Founder and CEO of Reql, said,“Our vision is to build Reql into the operating system for regulations, helping institutions move from regulatory interpretation to actionable compliance with greater speed, consistency and accountability. Becoming part of CredAble gives us the technology ecosystem, institutional relationships and scale to accelerate this vision. Our focus is on continuously deepening the platform's capabilities and making regulatory intelligence more accessible and actionable for institutions across industries.”

Reql launched commercially at Global Fintech Fest in September 2026 and was selected for the first cohort of GIFT IFIH's Women in Fintech Investor Readiness Accelerator, gaining access to mentorship and the GIFT City fintech ecosystem.

Following the acquisition, CredAble will support investment in Reql's product development and specialist hiring to deepen global regulatory coverage and support institutional adoption. CredAble plans to begin rolling out Reql immediately across the US, the UK, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, with regulatory coverage tailored to local requirements as the rollout progresses.