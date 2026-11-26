Credable Acquires 70% Stake In Reql To Expand Its Banking Technology Portfolio With AI-Native Regulatory Intelligence
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Ashutosh Taparia, CEO of CredAble
Ashutosh Taparia, CEO of CredAble, said,“Regulatory intelligence is a valuable addition to the technology we provide to our clients. Reql has built a focused product around a demanding task: helping teams identify which regulations apply, interpret what a regulatory change implies and see the reasoning at every step. Institutions need that traceability before they trust AI with compliance. We intend to support its development and wider adoption through our institutional relationships and experience in delivering enterprise technology ensuring our deployments get Reql up and running within a week.”
Reql joins CredAble's AI-native suite spanning digital onboarding, credit assessment, receivables reconciliation and document intelligence. The addition enables CredAble to engage compliance, legal and risk teams alongside the lending and operations functions that it already serves.
CredAble is currently in active discussions with more than 15 banks in India and international markets on deployments for Reql and projects Reql to account for 25% of its consolidated revenue in the next 24 to 36 months.
Aisha Peenwal, Founder and CEO of Reql, said,“Our vision is to build Reql into the operating system for regulations, helping institutions move from regulatory interpretation to actionable compliance with greater speed, consistency and accountability. Becoming part of CredAble gives us the technology ecosystem, institutional relationships and scale to accelerate this vision. Our focus is on continuously deepening the platform's capabilities and making regulatory intelligence more accessible and actionable for institutions across industries.”
Reql launched commercially at Global Fintech Fest in September 2026 and was selected for the first cohort of GIFT IFIH's Women in Fintech Investor Readiness Accelerator, gaining access to mentorship and the GIFT City fintech ecosystem.
Following the acquisition, CredAble will support investment in Reql's product development and specialist hiring to deepen global regulatory coverage and support institutional adoption. CredAble plans to begin rolling out Reql immediately across the US, the UK, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, with regulatory coverage tailored to local requirements as the rollout progresses.
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