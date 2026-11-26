(MENAFN- NewsVoir) In less than a decade, VinFast has evolved from a new entrant in Vietnam's automotive industry into an emerging global electric vehicle brand, with vehicles reaching customers across North America, Europe and Asia. At V-Creator All Star Summit 2026, nearly 500 international guests experienced the company's growing portfolio first-hand and the ambition, engineering and customer philosophy driving its global journey.



Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast Asia, shares insights into the company's growth strategy at the V-Creator All Star Summit 2026 in Nha Trang, Vietnam



A car embodies more than engineering and design. It reflects the industrial capabilities, technological ambition and vision of the company and country behind it.



At V-Creator All Star Summit 2026 in Nha Trang, VinFast brought that story to life through an extensive vehicle exhibition and hands-on test-drive experience for nearly 500 journalists, creators and guests from Indonesia, the Philippines and India. The showcase ranged from compact urban EVs to larger SUVs, a pickup concept and an ultra-luxury flagship. Guests could also get behind the wheel of the latest VF 5 and All-new VF 8, experiencing the vehicles beyond their specifications.



For a company established in 2017, the journey has been remarkably ambitious. More importantly, it reflects a transformation that reaches beyond one automaker, reshaping Vietnam's place in the global automotive industry.



A decade that transformed Vietnam's place in the automotive industry

Building an automotive manufacturer from the ground up demands far more than designing a vehicle. It requires the integration of engineering, production, quality control, technology and supply chains to meet the standards of the world's most demanding markets.



VinFast began laying those foundations in Hai Phong in 2017. Within 21 months, it brought its first automotive manufacturing complex into operation. In 2018, its LUX models made their international debut at the Paris Motor Show. The company subsequently shifted to an all-electric strategy, committing to a new chapter in electric mobility and global expansion.



The significance extends far beyond the creation of a Vietnamese car brand. VinFast has demonstrated that a company originating in Vietnam can develop and manufacture its own vehicles, then bring them to customers in markets with sophisticated automotive standards and deeply established competitors. Its EVs have reached the roads of the United States, Canada and Europe, while its presence has expanded across Asia, including India, Indonesia and the Philippines.



This marks a meaningful shift in Vietnam's industrial standing: from a country known as part of global manufacturing supply chains to one developing and exporting its own automotive products. The transformation is visible not only in factories and production capacity, but also in Vietnamese-engineered vehicles travelling on roads around the world.



At home, the change is equally tangible. Electric vehicles are no longer an unfamiliar sight or an emerging technology that consumers observe from a distance. VinFast cars have become an increasingly familiar part of everyday life in Vietnam – on daily commutes, family journeys and across commercial mobility services. By the end of the second quarter of 2026, VinFast had maintained its position as Vietnam's No. 1 automotive brand for 22 consecutive months, with approximately 38% of the overall market. This growing presence reflects how electric mobility is becoming an increasingly practical choice for everyday transportation.



VinFast's international progress is also reflected in its market performance. In the second quarter of 2026, it ranked No. 1 among BEV brands in the Philippines, No. 5 in India and No. 8 in Indonesia. These positions reflect the company's growing presence in markets at different stages of EV adoption, supported by expanding retail networks, local manufacturing investments and products tailored to regional mobility needs.



Globally, VinFast delivered 70,085 electric vehicles in the second quarter of 2026, up 96% year-on-year. As of June 30, customers could purchase its EVs through 474 showrooms worldwide. Together, these milestones illustrate a company building the commercial reach and operating infrastructure to compete beyond its home market.



A portfolio shaped around different mobility needs

The vehicles showcased at V-Creator Summit reflected the breadth of VinFast's ambitions. The line-up featured the VF 2, VF 3 and VF 5 compact EVs, the VF 8 SUV, the VF Wild electric pickup concept and the Lac Hong 900 LX ultra-luxury model.

Together, they span accessible urban mobility, family-oriented transportation and more aspirational segments. While the compact models address the practical demands of city travel, larger SUVs offer greater space and versatility. The VF Wild signals the company's exploration of new vehicle categories, while the Lac Hong 900 LX represents an ambition to establish a distinctive Vietnamese identity in the luxury automotive space.



Ultimately, a vehicle's proposition is tested on the road. At the summit, guests drove the latest VF 5 and All-new VF 8, assessing their handling, comfort, cabin experience and technology in real-world conditions.



Indonesian creator Faris Cesarian noted the VF 5's responsive steering, smooth acceleration, suspension and camera systems. Nabila Karisi of Antara News Agency praised its quiet cabin, spacious interior and comfortable ride over uneven surfaces.



For the VF 8, Juan of Motor Philippines highlighted its spacious cockpit, infotainment system and acceleration in Sport mode. George Abalos of Autocar Philippines remarked on its driving position, light steering and agility, while Pinky Concha Colmenares of Manila Bulletin described the experience as comfortable and smooth.



These first-hand impressions offered an insight into how VinFast's products are experienced by media professionals from different markets, highlighting the everyday qualities that can make electric mobility more appealing to consumers.



More than selling cars: Building trust through customer care

For VinFast, the relationship with customers does not end when a vehicle leaves the showroom. A compelling product may attract a buyer, but ownership experience, after-sales support and a genuine commitment to customer interests help build lasting loyalty and a strong owner community.



This philosophy is reflected in policies designed to lower the financial and practical barriers to EV adoption. In India, Indonesia and the Philippines, VinFast has extended free charging at V-GREEN's network through March 31, 2029, for existing and future owners, subject to programme terms. In Vietnam, eligible private customers can also benefit from free charging, subject to applicable conditions and monthly limits.



Warranty coverage is another important part of the proposition. Depending on the model and market, VinFast offers vehicle warranties of up to 10 years, alongside long-term battery coverage. In Canada, for example, the VF 8 was introduced with a 10-year or 200,000-kilometre vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited-kilometre warranty for its high-voltage battery.



These commitments address some of the most immediate concerns facing consumers considering the switch to electric mobility: charging costs, ownership expenses, battery confidence and long-term support. By making the transition more accessible, VinFast is helping consumers adopt new technology sooner, with greater confidence and without feeling left behind in the global shift towards electrification.



Its growing owner community is an important part of this story. Through shared experiences, feedback and advocacy, owners help bring the brand to life in local markets and encourage others to discover electric mobility. Their presence at V-Creator Summit reflects a relationship built not only around the vehicles they own, but also around the experiences and values they share.



Bringing the future of mobility closer to people

VinFast's journey is about more than expanding a product range or entering new markets. It is about building the capabilities to compete globally while making the benefits of electric mobility more accessible to everyday consumers.



The V-Creator All Star Summit 2026 showcase offered a tangible expression of that ambition – from the engineering and design of its vehicles to the customer policies and ownership experience surrounding them. The participation of nearly 500 international guests also reflected how the company's story is increasingly being experienced and shared across borders.



For Vietnam, VinFast's progress marks a transformation in the country's place in the global automotive industry. For consumers, its proposition is more immediate: greater access to electric vehicles, technology and an ownership ecosystem designed around their needs.



The true measure of a global automotive brand lies not only in the markets it enters, but in the trust, it earns and the value it brings to the people who drive its vehicles. By bringing electric mobility closer to everyday life, VinFast is working to make the future of transportation not a distant prospect, but a choice people can make today.



About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.



VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.



Learn more at vinfastauto.