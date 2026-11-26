(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida, the city's first five-star luxury hotel, celebrated its 23rd anniversary on Saturday, November 21, bringing together MBD Group's guests, associates and well-wishers. Marking the occasion, the hotel hosted its 'Mix & Mingle' Cake Mixing Ceremony, welcoming the festive season through one of its most cherished culinary traditions while celebrating over two decades of hospitality in the city.



Radisson Blu MBD Hotel celebrates its 23rd Anniversary



Established in November 2003, the hotel marked the MBD Group's entry into the hospitality sector and has since evolved alongside Noida into a prominent destination for business and leisure travellers, fine dining, weddings, social celebrations and corporate gatherings. Over the years, its distinctive design, diverse culinary offerings, expansive banqueting spaces and personalised approach to service have shaped its identity, making it an integral part of city's hospitality and social landscape.



The hotel's journey was rooted in the vision of the late Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, Founder of MBD Group, whose entrepreneurial foresight laid the foundation for the Group's hospitality business. His vision continued to guide the Group under the leadership of Chairperson Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra and Managing Directors Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari and Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, who carried forward his legacy while steering the organisation towards new opportunities in the hospitality sector.



Reflecting on the milestone, Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group, said, "Every institution has a story, but what makes it truly special are the people and relationships that become part of that story. Twenty-three years later, the hotel's journey reflects the trust our guests have placed in us, the dedication of our teams and the relationships we have nurtured along the way. It is also a tribute to our founder's vision, which continues to inspire us. We look back with immense gratitude and look forward to everything that lies ahead."



Over the past 23 years, the hotel has continually built on its distinctive approach to hospitality, bringing together thoughtful design, culinary experiences and personalised service. through its emphasis on design, aesthetics and attention to detail. From its celebrated dining destinations and thoughtfully appointed accommodation to its versatile event spaces, the property has hosted countless occasions, strengthening its position as a preferred destination for both business and leisure in the region.



Speaking about the hotel's evolution, Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group, said, "The character of a hotel is defined by much more than its architecture or facilities. It lies in the atmosphere it creates the thought behind its design and the details that shape a guest's experience. Over the last 23 years, we have worked towards preserving the individuality of this property while continuously reimagining what it can offer. Our focus remains on strengthening its identity and making every experience more meaningful."



As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, the MBD Group remains focused on strengthening its presence in the luxury and lifestyle segment through distinctive offerings, innovation and distinctive guest experiences.



Ms. Sonica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group, added, "The future of hospitality will be shaped by the ability to anticipate evolving traveller expectations while retaining a strong sense of identity. Our 23-year journey in Noida has given us a strong foundation, while reinforcing the importance of constant evolution. We aim to expand our presence in the luxury and lifestyle segment through continued investments in quality, innovation and meaningful guest experiences."



The anniversary also marks an exciting new chapter for MBD. Following its Master Franchise Agreement with Radisson Hotel Group, MBD has outlined plans to develop 50 co-branded Radisson Collection and Radisson RED hotels across India over the next decade, bringing together its 23 year legacy with a renewed vision for luxury hospitality.



As Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida celebrates 23 years of hospitality, the milestone reflects a journey built on a strong founding vision, enduring guest relationships and an unwavering commitment to service excellence. This legacy is further reinforced by its industry accolades, with SXVIII, the hotel's signature multi-cuisine restaurant, receiving the Multi-Cuisine Restaurant of the Year (Hotel) – North honour at the Economic Times Restaurants & Nightlife Awards 2026, while Made in India was recognised as Restaurant of the Year at the Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2026, Noida. Adding to these achievements, the hotel received the Center of Excellence Recognition 2025 for achieving the highest Revenue Generation Index.



With 23 years of hospitality excellence behind it, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida looks to the future with a continued focus on innovation, evolving guest expectations and service excellence. Backed by the MBD Group's enduring vision, the hotel remains committed to creating distinctive experiences and further contributing to Noida's growing luxury hospitality landscape.



About Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida

Located in Sector 18, Noida, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida is a luxury five-star hotel that opened in November 2003 as the city's first five-star hotel. The property marked the MBD Group's entry into the hospitality sector and has since catered to business and leisure travellers through its accommodation, dining, banqueting and event offerings. The hotel has consistently upheld its commitment to quality, safety, sustainability and culinary excellence, reflected in its various certifications and industry recognitions.



About MBD Group

Established in 1956 by the late Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, MBD Group is a diversified Indian business conglomerate with interests spanning publishing, education, hospitality, real estate, retail, skill development, paper manufacturing and allied businesses. Built on a legacy of entrepreneurship, innovation and a commitment to quality, the Group continues to expand its presence across sectors while carrying forward the vision of its founder.